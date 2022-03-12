BPSC Declares Final Results, Answer Keys Of Asst Professor In Engg Exam

BPSC Assistant Professor Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering Competitive Examination. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Along with the result, BPSC has also released the final answer key for Electrical and Electronics Engineering. The result has been released against the advertisement number - (Advt. No. 53/2020).

A total of 55 candidates took the written examination, with 53 of them qualifying for the interview. The interview was held between February 22 and February 24, 2022. As per the final result, seven candidates from economically weaker sections have qualified, two candidates from Schedule Caste have cleared the exam, three from Schedule Tribe, and four candidates from the Extremely Backward Class have qualified.

BPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key



BPSC Assistant Professor Result

BPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key | BPSC Assistant Professor Result: Steps to download the result