Last Updated:

BPSC Declares Final Results, Answer Keys Of Asst Professor In Engg Exam

BPSC has released the final result of the Assistant Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering Competitive Examination. See how to download.

Written By
Amrit Burman
BPSC

Image: Shutterstock


BPSC Assistant Professor Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Professor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering Competitive Examination. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Along with the result, BPSC has also released the final answer key for Electrical and Electronics Engineering. The result has been released against the advertisement number - (Advt. No. 53/2020).

A total of 55 candidates took the written examination, with 53 of them qualifying for the interview. The interview was held between February 22 and February 24, 2022. As per the final result, seven candidates from economically weaker sections have qualified, two candidates from Schedule Caste have cleared the exam, three from Schedule Tribe, and four candidates from the Extremely Backward Class have qualified.

BPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key

 


BPSC Assistant Professor Result

BPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key | BPSC Assistant Professor Result: Steps to download the result

  • Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in, to check the results and answer keys.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Results: Assistant Professor, Electrical & Electronics Engineering Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 53/2020)."
  • Step 3: The final result will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.
  • Step 4: Review the results and save them.
  • Step 6: Make a duplicate for future reference.
READ | RRB Group D, NTPC, Level 1 Exam dates: Check tentative schedule here
READ | KEAM 2022 Entrance Exam to be held in June; registration begins soon
READ | CMAT 2022: Exam date for Common Management Admission Test out; see how to apply
READ | JNVST 2022 Exam; NVS Admit Card released, here's how to download
READ | UPSC Main 2022: Aspirants demand extra attempt for Mains exam due to COVID
Tags: BPSC, BPSC result, BPSC assistant professor result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND