BREAKING: Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Likely To Be Out Today; Official Website Shares Latest Update

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the Class 12th results 2024 today. MSBSHSE has issued an official update regarding the eagerly awaited HSC or Class 12 final exam results. While the exact release date for the Maharashtra HSC result 2024 remains undisclosed, a message prominently displayed on the board's official website, mahahsscboard.in, assures students that their Class 12 marks will soon be made available.

"The HSC February 2024 results will be published soon," reads the message featured on the website.

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2024 Website

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2024

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.

Click on the HSC Result link

Log in using your credentials

Your Maharashtra HSC Result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout.

The Maharashtra HSC examination took place from February 21 to March 19, conducted in two shifts each day, from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Expectations are high as it is anticipated that the Class 12 result will likely be announced in the third week of May, while the Class 10 result is anticipated to follow suit in the last week.