BSE Odisha Declares Class 10th Results 2023: 96.4% Of Students Pass; Result Link At 12 Pm

BSE Odisha class 10th results 2023 declared. Here's how to check and download Odisha HSC Matric result and mark sheet online and via SMS.

Nandini Verma
Odisha class 10 results 2023: The wait of around six lakh candidates has come to an end. The Board of Secondary Education of Odisha has declared the class 10th results 2023 today, May 18. A total of 96.4% of students have passed the matric exams this year. The students who appeared for the high school exams in the state can check their results online at BSE Odisha official websites. The link to check results will be activated after 12 noon today. The Odisha HSC mark sheet of will also be available for download on Digilocker and UMANG apps and websites. In this article, we will discuss the steps to follow to download the mark sheets online. 

 

How to check BSE Odisha matric Results on Digilocker? 

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the Odisha option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and roll number

Step 7: The Odisha class 10th mark sheet will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout

 

Here's how to check Odisha 10th results on UMANG app

Step 1: Candidates should download the UMANG app on their phone through Apple store or Play Store.

Step 2: Create an account and register with their mobile number

Step 3: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘all services’ section

Step 4: Now, select the 'BSE Odisha' option to check class 10 results and select the academic year

Step 5: Feed in the required credentials and click on submit

Step 6: The Odisha class 10th mark sheet will be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout

 

List of websites to check Odisha 10th results 2023

 orissaresults.nic.in

 bseodisha.nic.in.

digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

odisha.indiaresults.com

 BSE Odisha results: How to check result over SMS

Candidates will have to open the message box and type ‘OR01 ’

Send an SMS to 5676750

The result will be displayed on the screen 

Here is how to check Odisha Board Class 10th results 2023 on the website

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the 'latest updates' section on the website's homepage and look for the link to check the Class 10 result

Step 3: Click on the result option to get directed to a new page 

Step 4: The website would request for credentials of students such as roll number and date of birth to log in to their account

Step 5: Feed in the credentials to get directed to the 'download' option

Step 6: Download the result and print it out if required

