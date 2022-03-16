BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 Out, 80.15% Students Pass; Girls Outshine Boys

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB. 80.15% of the total students have passed the exam. A total of 13 lakh 45 thousand students had appeared in the BSEB inter exam. Girls have outshone boys this year as well. The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys.

All those students who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The minimum marks required for students to qualify for the BSEB Class 12 examinations is 33% in each subject and overall results. Students securing minimum passing marks or above are declared as pass.

Bihar Board 12th result declared: BSEB Inter Pass Percentage

The pass percentage of arts stream students is 79.53%.

The pass percentage of commerce stream students is 90.38%

The pass percentage of science stream students is 79.81%.

In the vocational stream, the pass percentage is 77.40%.

The overall pass percentage of Bihar Board class 12th result is 80.15.

BSEB Inter Pass Percentage 2021

Last year, a total of 13.65 lakh students registered for the Class 12 examination out of which, 6,46,540 candidates were girls, and 7,03,693 were boys. A total of 10,45,950 (78.04%) students qualified. Last year, the commerce stream continued to have the highest passing percentage, while the science streams dropped from 77.39 percent to 76.2 percent. According to BSEB, last year the passing percentage for Arts faculty was 77.97%, the passing percentage for the Science stream was 77.628%, and 91.48% of students passed in the commerce stream.

Here's how to check the results: Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022

Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, look for the result tab.

Step 3: Now, click on class 12 intermediate result.

Step 4: Candidates now need to enter their roll number and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your BSEB class 12th result (2022) or inter result (2022) will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your results for future needs.

Candidates can also check Bihar Board Class 12th result by visiting these websites

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

Students can also access their results via the DigiLocker and BSEB apps.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check results through the Digilocker app

STEP 1: To check results through the Digilocker app candidates must visit Google Playstore (for Android phones) or iOS (for Apple users) and download the Digilocker app

STEP 2: After installation of the application, press on the icon for the app on your screen

STEP 3: Enter the required credentials such as your phone number registered with the BSEB

STEP 4: The BSEB Inter results 2022 will be displayed on your screen

STEP 5: Take a printout of the copy of the BSEB Class 12 results for future use

Image: PTI/ Representative