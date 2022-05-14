BSEB Bihar Board Matric Special Exam Answer Key Released; See How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
BSEB Matric Special Exam: The Answer Key for the Bihar Board Matric Compartmental Exams has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, today, May 14, 2022. Candidates can check the Bihar Board, BSEB 10th Compartmental Cumulative Special Exams key on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. All those candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections is May 16, 2022, and after that, candidates will not be allowed to raise objections. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and provided a direct link to download the answer key.
MATRIC SPECIAL EXAM, 2022 : Answer key released for Objective Questions.#BSEB— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 14, 2022
If the authorities find that objections raised by the candidates are valid, then there will be corrections made and the BSEB Compartmental exam results for class 10 will also be released, based on a final answer key. This year the Bihar compartmental-cum-special examination was conducted from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The exam was held in two sessions, from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm., and from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh details.