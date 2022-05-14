BSEB Bihar Board Matric Special Exam Answer Key Released; See How To Download

BSEB Matric Special Exam: The Answer Key for the Bihar Board Matric Compartmental Exams has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, today, May 14, 2022. Candidates can check the Bihar Board, BSEB 10th Compartmental Cumulative Special Exams key on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. All those candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections is May 16, 2022, and after that, candidates will not be allowed to raise objections. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and provided a direct link to download the answer key.

BSEB Matric Special Exam Answer Key

MATRIC SPECIAL EXAM, 2022 : Answer key released for Objective Questions.#BSEB



Get Link...https://t.co/A52yl6iqAN — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 14, 2022

Bihar Board's 10th Compartmental Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Matric login" and then click on the relevant answer key link given there.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their credentials such as Roll Code and Roll Number to log in.

Step 4: The BSEB 10th Answer Key for compartment exams and special exams will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates should print the answer key for future reference.

If the authorities find that objections raised by the candidates are valid, then there will be corrections made and the BSEB Compartmental exam results for class 10 will also be released, based on a final answer key. This year the Bihar compartmental-cum-special examination was conducted from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The exam was held in two sessions, from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm., and from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh details.