BSEB Matric Result For Compartment Cum Special Exam Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

BSEB has released the matric result for the compartment cum special exam on May 28, 2022. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

BSEB

Image: Pixabay


Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board 10th Compartmental or Special Results 2022 on May 28, 2022. The BSEB Matric compartment result is available for download now and can be checked on the official websites. The list of official websites on which results have been uploaded is mentioned below.

BSEB Matric Compartmental results: Websites to check scorecards online

  1. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. results.biharboardonline.com

The compartment cum special exam result which has been released is for the exams which were conducted between May 5 and May 9, 2022. The result report highlights that this year, over 57,000 students appeared for Matric Compartmental exams this time. Separate admit cards were issued for the students who took the compartment exam. The step-by-step guide to downloading the results is mentioned below. The direct link to download scores has also been attached.

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Results 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecards

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites of the Bihar School Examination Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates who took the exam should click on the link that reads, 'Matric Compartmental cum Special Exam results 2022.' 
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required login details 
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the BSEB Matric Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future references.
  • Here is the direct link to download the results

Over 57,000 (57,353) students; 23,392 male students and 33,961 female students appeared in the matric, 10th compartment exam held in May. The Bihar Board conducted the matric compartment exams for the students who failed in one or two subjects by not scoring the minimum marks to pass the particular subject, while BSEB inter special exams were for those students who were unable to appear for the Bihar board Class 10 exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other reasons. Generally, the results are announced in July-August but this time it has been announced well before time so that students can get themselves enrolled in class 11 without wasting a year.

