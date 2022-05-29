BSEB Matric Result For Compartment Cum Special Exam Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board 10th Compartmental or Special Results 2022 on May 28, 2022. The BSEB Matric compartment result is available for download now and can be checked on the official websites. The list of official websites on which results have been uploaded is mentioned below.
The compartment cum special exam result which has been released is for the exams which were conducted between May 5 and May 9, 2022. The result report highlights that this year, over 57,000 students appeared for Matric Compartmental exams this time. Separate admit cards were issued for the students who took the compartment exam. The step-by-step guide to downloading the results is mentioned below. The direct link to download scores has also been attached.
Over 57,000 (57,353) students; 23,392 male students and 33,961 female students appeared in the matric, 10th compartment exam held in May. The Bihar Board conducted the matric compartment exams for the students who failed in one or two subjects by not scoring the minimum marks to pass the particular subject, while BSEB inter special exams were for those students who were unable to appear for the Bihar board Class 10 exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other reasons. Generally, the results are announced in July-August but this time it has been announced well before time so that students can get themselves enrolled in class 11 without wasting a year.