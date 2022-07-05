CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Official Update: CBSE Term 2 Results In Last Week Of July

CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022: CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be released in the last week of July and announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Once released, students would be able to check it by visiting the official website of CBSE (cbse.gov.in). While speaking to news agency ANI, a senior official of CBSE told on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared in the last week of July as per the schedule fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results."

Meanwhile, various media reports claim that the CBSE Class 10 results are expected to be announced by July 13, while the July 12th results are likely to be released by July 15, 2022. However, till now there has been no official confirmation from the Board's side, but it is expected that the CBSE Board Exam Results 2022 will be released this month. Candidates must take note that they need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and date of birth to check the CBSE Class 10 12 Results 2022.

Passing percentage

In order to qualify for the examination, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks on each paper and overall to get a pass in the CBSE 10th, and 12th exams 2022.

CBSE Board Result 2022: Here's how to download CBSE Scorecards

Step 1: After declaration, students need to visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in .

or . Step 2: Next, select the CBSE 10th or 12th result 2022 link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their log-in credentials (role number, date of birth).

Step 4: Automatically, the CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the Class 10 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website of CBSE for fresh updates and more details.

Image: PTI/ Representative