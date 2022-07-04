CBSE 10th Result 2022 Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Not Today, Check Tentative Date

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Central Board of Secondary Education has recently launched a digital portal called Pariksha Sangam to streamline all board exam and result related activities. CBSE portal 'Pariksha Sangam' aims to integrate the different exam-related processes done by the school regional offices and the headquarters of the board. This comes before the release of class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022.
The CBSE term 2 Class 10 exams were held from April 26 to May 24, 2022
The class 10 or matric result once released will be available for download on various platforms. To know more about it click here.
Report suggests that the result will not be released today. It is likely to be out in July second week by July 13, 2022.
In order to be declared pass, students will have to secure a minimum of 30% marks in all subjects
Following the trends, Board usually announces the result one day after announcing the result date.
CBSE in a notice issued in October 14, 2021 mentions that CBSE in technical collaboration with Centre of Excellence for Block Chain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India has developed a system called “Academic {BlockChain} Documents (ABCD)” which ensures that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper proof manner and can be accessed online through trusted and verifiable means. It has been established using Block Chain Technology to record the certificates in a linked chain structure
To be noted that as of now, no confirmation has been made by the Board regarding the result release date and time
As per sources, the matric result can be released in second half
CBSE is expected to announce the class 10 or matric result on July 4, 2022