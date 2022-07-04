CBSE 10th Result 2022 Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Not Today, Check Tentative Date

CBSE in a notice issued in October 14, 2021 mentions that CBSE in technical collaboration with Centre of Excellence for Block Chain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India has developed a system called “Academic {BlockChain} Documents (ABCD)” which ensures that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper proof manner and can be accessed online through trusted and verifiable means. It has been established using Block Chain Technology to record the certificates in a linked chain structure