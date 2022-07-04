Last Updated:

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Updates: CBSE Class 10 Result Not Today, Check Tentative Date

CBSE class 10th result 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release matric result in July second week. The latest updates on CBSE class 10 results, ways to check result on various platforms and list of official websites can be checked here.

16:08 IST, July 4th 2022
CBSE Launches 'Pariksha Sangam' Portal Ahead Of Class 10, 12 Board Results

 

The Central Board of Secondary Education has recently launched a digital portal called Pariksha Sangam to streamline all board exam and result related activities. CBSE portal 'Pariksha Sangam' aims to integrate the different exam-related processes done by the school regional offices and the headquarters of the board. This comes before the release of class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022.

pointer
14:33 IST, July 4th 2022
Check matric exam dates here

The CBSE term 2 Class 10 exams were held from April 26 to May 24, 2022

pointer
13:27 IST, July 4th 2022
CBSE Class 10 result 2022: Ways check result on various platforms

The class 10 or matric result once released will be available for download on various platforms. To know more about it click here.

pointer
13:19 IST, July 4th 2022
Here's how to check result on DigiLocker
  • Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store
  • Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app
  • Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage
  • Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab
  • Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number
  • Step 7: Result will then be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout
pointer
12:28 IST, July 4th 2022
CBSE class 10 result release delayed

Report suggests that the result will not be released today. It is likely to be out in July second week by July 13, 2022. 

pointer
12:22 IST, July 4th 2022
Know how to check result on UMANG app
  • Step 1: Download the UMANG app on your phone through Apple store or Play store.
  • Step 2: Create an account and register with your mobile number.
  • Step 3: On the homepage, click on the ‘all services’ section.
  • Step 4: Now, select the 'CBSE' option to check class 10 results.
  • Step 5: Enter your roll number and required credentials and click on submit.
  • Step 6: Result will be displayed on screen
pointer
12:00 IST, July 4th 2022
CBSE Matric Result 2022: Minimum required percentage to pass

In order to be declared pass, students will have to secure a minimum of 30% marks in all subjects

pointer
11:42 IST, July 4th 2022
CBSE Result 2022: Check result trend here

 Following the trends, Board usually announces the result one day after announcing the result date. 

pointer
11:34 IST, July 4th 2022
How to use blockchain?
  1. All users viz. students, educational institutions, employers can verify academic documents by visiting https://cbse.certchain.nic.in or CBSE Main website https://cbse.gov.in
  2. Click on “Verify” menu option on top menu bar available on the home page.
  3. Select the class from the pop up. Input basic details like Roll No, Date of Birth (in case of Class X only), Exam Year, Exam Type, and Student Name (partial), and press ‘Go’ to confirm
  4. Once the details are validated, the marks statement (available presently) of the student is displayed
pointer
11:27 IST, July 4th 2022
Board to use Block Chain technology for results

CBSE in a notice issued in October 14, 2021 mentions that CBSE in technical collaboration with Centre of Excellence for Block Chain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India has developed a system called “Academic {BlockChain} Documents (ABCD)” which ensures that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper proof manner and can be accessed online through trusted and verifiable means. It has been established using Block Chain Technology to record the certificates in a linked chain structure

pointer
11:06 IST, July 4th 2022
How to check CBSE result 2022?
  1. Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 Result candidates must go to the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in
  2. Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022" or "CBSE 10th Result 2022."
  3. Step 3 - Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and date of birth.
  4. Step 4 - Then click on the submit button.
  5. Step 5 - Once submitted, the class 10 results will be displayed on the screen
  6. Step 6 - Students are advised to download it and take its printout for future use
pointer
11:06 IST, July 4th 2022
CBSE class 10 result 2022: Official websites to check scores
  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
pointer
11:06 IST, July 4th 2022
CBSE 10 result 2022: Official confirmation awaited

To be noted that as of now, no confirmation has been made by the Board regarding the result release date and time

pointer
11:06 IST, July 4th 2022
CBSE Result 2022 to be out in second half

As per sources, the matric result can be released in second half

pointer
11:06 IST, July 4th 2022
CBSE class 10 result 2022 is expected to be out today

CBSE is expected to announce the class 10 or matric result on July 4, 2022

COMMENT