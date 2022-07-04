CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: How To Check CBSE 10th Term 2 Result On Digilocker, UMANG Apps

CBSE class 10 result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the class 10 or matric result 2022 on July 4, 2022. Candidates must know that as of now the result release date and time have not been announced officially. Lakhs of students who are waiting for result will be able to check it online on the official website attached below. The result will be available for download on various platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG app.
CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022: Here's how to check result on DigiLocker
- Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store
- Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number
- Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app
- Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage
- Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab
- Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number
- Step 7: Result will then be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout
Here's how to check result on UMANG app
- Step 1: Candidates should download the UMANG app on their phone through Apple store or Play store.
- Step 2: Create an account and register with their mobile number
- Step 3: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘all services’ section
- Step 4: Now, select the 'CBSE' option to check class 10 results
- Step 5: Feed in the required credentials and click on submit
- Step 6: Result will be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout
CBSE class 10th result 2022: Here's how to check on official websites
- Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022" or "CBSE 10th Result 2022."
- Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and date of birth
- Step 4: Then click on the submit button
- Step 5: Once submitted, the class 10 results will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Students are advised to download it and take its printout for future use