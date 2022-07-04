CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: How To Check CBSE 10th Term 2 Result On Digilocker, UMANG Apps

CBSE class 10 result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the class 10 or matric result 2022 on July 4, 2022. Candidates must know that as of now the result release date and time have not been announced officially. Lakhs of students who are waiting for result will be able to check it online on the official website attached below. The result will be available for download on various platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10th term 2 results 2022: Here's how to check result on DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number

Step 7: Result will then be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout

Here's how to check result on UMANG app

Step 1: Candidates should download the UMANG app on their phone through Apple store or Play store.

Step 2: Create an account and register with their mobile number

Step 3: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘all services’ section

Step 4: Now, select the 'CBSE' option to check class 10 results

Step 5: Feed in the required credentials and click on submit

Step 6: Result will be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout

CBSE class 10th result 2022: Here's how to check on official websites