CBSE 10th Results 2023 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download CBSE Class 10 Mark Sheet

CBSE 10th result 2023: Around 21 lakh students who took the CBSE class 10th exams this year were eagerly waiting for CBSE results 2023. The wait has finally come to an end. CBSE has declared class 10 results 2023 today. Candidates can check their CBSE class 10th mark sheets 2023 online on the official website of CBSE as well as other various platforms. The CBSE 10th results 2023 can be checked on the official websites of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in, Digilocker app and UMANG app.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted Class 10 and Class 12 exams between February 15 and April 5. CBSE 12th exam was held from February 15 to April 5 The class 12th results were declared on May 12th in the morning at 10.45 am. CBSE Class 10 or matric exams were conducted between February 15 and March 21.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Websites to check

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

CBSE Result 2023: How to download CBSE class 10th scorecards from official websites on mobile

Step 1: Open your mobile browser (e.g Google Chrome) and visit any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section

Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2023

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result

CBSE results 2023: Here's how to check class 10th results on DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number, OTP on the mobile app and security pin

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number

Step 7: Result will then be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout

Here's how to check CBSE Class 10th result on UMANG app