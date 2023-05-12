CBSE Results 2023 LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10th Results Declared; Direct Links

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi congratulated the 'exam warriors' after the declaration of CBSE Board Results 2023 today, May 12. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12th results at 10:45 am and class 10th results at 1:25 pm on May 12. A total of 38 lakh students who took the CBSE board exams this year got their results today. Read his message here.
This year, the pass percentage of class 10th results has recorded a dip of 1.28%. In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40%. This year it is 93.12%.
This year 1.34 lakh candidates have been placed under the compartment category for class 10th. The exam will be conducted in July.
A total of 44297 candidates have scored above 95 percent in Class 10 exams and 195799 candidates have secured above 90 percent this year.
Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 10th results 2023 as well. The pass percentage of girls is 94.25% while that of boys is 92.72%.
This year, a total of 93.12% of students have passed the CBSE Class 10 exams.
CBSE will allow students to appear for supplementary exam (earlier compartmental exam) for only one subject to improve their marks.
Candidates who are not satisfied with their CBSE scores can apply for re-evaluation and re-checking. The portal for re-evaluation and rechecking will open on May 16. Click here to know how to apply for the same.
This year, 22,622 students have scored more than 95% in class 12 exams.
The CBSE class 12 pass percentage has seen a dip this year. In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 92.71%. The pass percentage has slipped to 87.33% this year. Around 16.6 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 out of whom 14.5 lakh passed.
This year the pass percentage of schools in Delhi East is 91.5%. A total of 93.24% of students passed in Delhi west. The overall pass percentage is 92.22%
This year, 1,25,705 students will have to appear for the CBSE Class 12th compartmental exams. The students can improve their scores through this exam.
The best-performing schools are Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas with a pass percentage of 97.51%.
This year too, girls have outperformed boys with a higher pass percentage. 90.68% of girls passed CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 while only 84.67% of boys passed the exam. The pass percentage of transgender students is 60 percent.
This year too, Trivandrum has emerged as the best-performing region in CBSE class 12 results 2023. The pass percentage of Trivandrum is 99.91%. Prayagraj has the lowest pass percentage of 78.05%.
CBSE will not release the merit list this year. This has been decided to prevent unhealthy competition among students. CBSE has also avoided awarding first, second, or third divisions in the marksheet. CBSE said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 percent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects.
This year the overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12th board exam 2023 is 87.33%.
Students facing difficulty in calculating their CBSE Class 12th percentage from the CGPA mentioned in the CBSE scorecard, should follow the formula given by CBSE. Click here to know the formula to calculate percentage from CGPA.
How to check CBSE Board Results 2023
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section
Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2023 link for class 10th or class 12th
Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number
Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result
CBSE has declared class 12 board exam results 2023 on May 12. Click here for details.