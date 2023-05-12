Last Updated:

CBSE Results 2023 LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10th Results Declared; Direct Links

CBSE Results 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared CBSE Class 10 & 12 results 2023 today, May 12. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE board exams can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in. See how to check CBSE results 2023 on the mobile phone, website, Digilocker, UMANG apps and other platforms. Check CBSE toppers, pass percentage, result highlights here.

Nandini Verma
CBSE result 2023

Image: PTI

14:47 IST, May 12th 2023
PM Modi congratulates students after CBSE Results

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi congratulated the 'exam warriors' after the declaration of CBSE Board Results 2023 today, May 12. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12th results at 10:45 am and class 10th results at 1:25 pm on May 12. A total of 38 lakh students who took the CBSE board exams this year got their results today. Read his message here.

14:18 IST, May 12th 2023
CBSE 10th Results 2023: How Delhi Schools performed
  • Total number of registered candidates in Delhi: 338084
  • Total number of students appeared: 333427
  • Total number of students passed: 295340
  • Boys pass percentage:87.31%
  • Girls pass percentage: 90%
  • Overall pass percentage : 88.58%
14:12 IST, May 12th 2023
Pass percentage decreases

This year, the pass percentage of class 10th results has recorded a dip of 1.28%. In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40%. This year it is 93.12%.

 

 

14:09 IST, May 12th 2023
1.34 lakh candidates placed under compartment category

This year 1.34 lakh candidates have been placed under the compartment category for class 10th. The exam will be conducted in July.

14:07 IST, May 12th 2023
44297 students scored above 95% in CBSE Class 10 exam 2023

A total of 44297 candidates have scored above 95 percent in Class 10 exams and 195799 candidates have secured above 90 percent this year. 

14:06 IST, May 12th 2023
Girls outshine boys in CBSE class 10th

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 10th results 2023 as well. The pass percentage of girls is 94.25% while that of boys is 92.72%.

14:04 IST, May 12th 2023
Direct links to check CBSE 10th results 2023

CBSE class 10th results 2023 can be accessed from the following links. 

CBSE Class 10 results 2023 Link 1

CBSE Class 10 results 2023 Link 2

CBSE Class 10 results 2023 Link 3

14:02 IST, May 12th 2023
CBSE 10th results 2023: 93.12% students pass

This year, a total of 93.12% of students have passed the CBSE Class 10 exams.

 

 

13:59 IST, May 12th 2023
CBSE class 10th results 2023 Out

CBSE has declared the class 10th results 2023 today, May 12. Read full details here.

12:35 IST, May 12th 2023
CBSE class 12 supplementary exam

CBSE will allow students to appear for supplementary exam (earlier compartmental exam) for only one subject to improve their marks.

12:30 IST, May 12th 2023
How to apply for re-evaluation, re-checking of CBSE Class 12th marks

Candidates who are not satisfied with their CBSE scores can apply for re-evaluation and re-checking. The portal for re-evaluation and rechecking will open on May 16. Click here to know how to apply for the same.

12:17 IST, May 12th 2023
Over 22 thousand students score more than 95% in CBSE class 12th exams

This year, 22,622 students have scored more than 95% in class 12 exams.

12:11 IST, May 12th 2023
CBSE Class 12th pass percentage decreases

The CBSE class 12 pass percentage has seen a dip this year. In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 92.71%. The pass percentage has slipped to 87.33% this year. Around 16.6 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 out of whom 14.5 lakh passed.

 

12:08 IST, May 12th 2023
Delhi schools' performance in CBSE class 12 results 2023

This year the pass percentage of schools in Delhi East is 91.5%. A total of 93.24% of students passed in Delhi west. The overall pass percentage is 92.22%

 

12:06 IST, May 12th 2023
1.25 lakh students to appear for CBSE 12th compartmental exams

This year,  1,25,705 students will have to appear for the CBSE Class 12th compartmental exams. The students can improve their scores through this exam.

 

12:06 IST, May 12th 2023
Navodaya Vidyalaya becomes the best performing school

The best-performing schools are  Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas with a pass percentage of 97.51%.

 

12:06 IST, May 12th 2023
Girls outshine boys!

This year too, girls have outperformed boys with a higher pass percentage. 90.68% of girls passed CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 while only 84.67% of boys passed the exam. The pass percentage of transgender students is 60 percent. 

12:02 IST, May 12th 2023
Trivandrum students performed the best with 99.91% pass percent; Prayagraj comes last

This year too, Trivandrum has emerged as the best-performing region in CBSE class 12 results 2023. The pass percentage of Trivandrum is 99.91%. Prayagraj has the lowest pass percentage of 78.05%.

 

12:02 IST, May 12th 2023
No merit list, divisions for CBSE students this year

CBSE will not release the merit list this year. This has been decided to prevent unhealthy competition among students. CBSE has also avoided awarding first, second, or third divisions in the marksheet. CBSE said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 percent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects. 

12:02 IST, May 12th 2023
CBSE class 12th pass percentage

This year the overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12th board exam 2023 is 87.33%.

 

11:55 IST, May 12th 2023
How to calculate percentage from CGPA in CBSE scorecard

Students facing difficulty in calculating their CBSE Class 12th percentage from the CGPA mentioned in the CBSE scorecard, should follow the formula given by CBSE. Click here to know the formula to calculate percentage from CGPA.

11:40 IST, May 12th 2023
CBSE 2023 Toppers' Details

CBSE will soon update the class 12 topper details. The toppers list will be shared here in sometime. 

11:38 IST, May 12th 2023
How to check CBSE class 12 results 2023

How to check CBSE Board Results 2023

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section

Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2023 link for class 10th or class 12th

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result 

11:38 IST, May 12th 2023
Direct links for CBSE 12th results 2023

CBSE has activated 3 links to check class 12 results 2023. See below:

CBSE class 12th result 2023 Link 1 

CBSE class 12th result 2023 Link 2

CBSE class 12th result 2023 Link 3 

 

11:38 IST, May 12th 2023
Where to check CBSE 12th results 2023?

Candidates who appeared for the CBSE class 12 exams 2023 can check their results on official website- cbseresults.nic.in. Click here for more details.

11:38 IST, May 12th 2023
CBSE class 12 results 2023 declared

CBSE has declared class 12 board exam results 2023 on May 12. Click here for details.

