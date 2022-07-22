CBSE 12th result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 12 term 2 exam Results. Now, all those students who took part in the inter exams this year can check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in. It has been observed that a lot of students face problem when it comes to calculating their CBSE Scores percentage. For the convenience of the students, we have the below-mentioned step-by-step process to calculate CBSE 12th Result percentage. This year, the CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted between April 26 and May 4, 2022. Class 12 exams were conducted between April 26 and June 15, 2022.

CBSE Board Result 2022: Websites to check scores

cbse.gov.in.

cbseresults.nic.in.

results.nic.in.

results.gov.in.

Here's how to calculate percentage from the CBSE scorecard

Students can calculate their Class 12 board percentage by directly putting values in the formula. Percentage = Add all five grade points x 9.5% = CGPA x 9.5%

The student can also calculate an indicator percentage for overall marks by multiplying 9.5 to the CGPA..

CBSE Result 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecard from official websites

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for result or 'what's new' section

Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2022

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022: Here's how to download CBSE Term 2 Results Via Digilocker App

Step 1: Students either need to visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Then, they are required to log in using their mobile number.

Step 3: On the homepage, select the "CBSE" option.

Step 4: Then, students are required to select either Class 10 result 2022 or Class 12 result 2022.

Step 5: Fill in the required information.

Step 6: Automatically, the Class 10th Term 2 result or the Class 12th Term 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the Class 10th Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference

