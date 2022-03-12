CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: CBSE Releases Circular Regarding Term 1 Performance Report

CBSE Class 10th Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the Class 10 Term 1 Examination Result today, March 12, 2022. The Board has also released an official notification regarding the term 1 performance report. Students must note that the Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students in Class 10 in a collective manner, and the performance of individual students will not be available on the website.

CBSE Class 10th Result: Performance of the Students of Class 10 in Term 1 Exams

As per the official notice issued by the Board, the information about the performance of students is based on the performance sheet of students uploaded by the schools. In those subjects where the assessment was not done by the schools, performance based on the scanning of OMR Sheets is being communicated to the schools.

If the students miss their Term-1 exams due to COVID or because of their participation in national or international sports, Olympiads, etc., no performance in the Term 1 examinations will be communicated.

Their final performance will be assessed based on performance in Term 2 examinations in accordance with circular no. CBSE/Coord/Sports/2021-22 dated 09/11/2021.

Only the best performance is communicated to the students. The information about the practical, project, and internal assessment is already with the schools.

Only Term-1 Mark Sheet, and Passing Certificate are being issued at this time. In order to be consistent with previous results, one mark sheet and one passing certificate will be issued after the Term-2 examination. This will be comprised of the total marks of both the terms as per the weightage decided for Term-1 and Term-2 examinations.

Needful action will be taken to address the difficulty level between the two sets of question papers in the Term-1 examinations.

The weightage of terms 1 and 2 will be decided at the time of the declaration of the Term-2 result and, accordingly, the final performance will be calculated.

The result of Class 10 will be declared only after the Term 2 examinations, wherein the candidates will be placed in the Essential Repeat/Compartment/Pass category.

Students will have to appear at the examination centers allotted to their school.

The Compartment Examinations will be conducted based on the syllabus of the Term-2 examinations.

Students belonging to Patrachar Vidyalaya/Private school candidates will be appearing only in the Term 2 examination and their marks in Practical and Theory will be given on a pro-rata basis.

In all cases where problems have been reported in the question papers or marking schemes, the Board has taken due care of them. The performance of students has been calculated by the Board, and the performance of students has been calculated on the basis of the revised marking scheme wherever applicable or awarding marks for dropped questions considering the academic interests of the students.

The Board will take action against unfair means, sub-judice, and non-eligible candidates in later cases at the time of final results.

As per the notice issued by the Board, the Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism for the Term 1 examination is made available immediately. This facility will be available till March 26, 2022.

Image: PTI