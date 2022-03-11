Quick links:
CBSE is expected to follow the same way for declaration of class 12th results like it did for class 10th results. CBSE might share the class 12th results with the schools and students will have to collect these from their respective schools. CBSE might not upload the class 12th term 1 results on its official website.
Now that the CBSE Class 10th results 2022 for term 1 exam has been released, students are eagerly waiting for an update regarding the class 12th results. CBSE has not yet announced any update regarding the class 12th term 1 results. However, students can expect their results anytime in the coming week.
CBSE board has announced that the class 10th term 1 results will not be uploaded on its official websites. Students will have to get their marks from their respective schools only.
With the CBSE Class 10th results out, students on social media are demanding the board not to release the term 2 results.
CBSE Exams 2022: Students can download the Term 2 CBSE Board exam Class 10, 12 sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE has not made any official announcement regarding the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result.
CBSE Class 10 result is not available online. Once released online, students will be able to download it from the official websites-- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Since CBSE declared the Class 10 term 1 result, the microblogging site has been flooded with memes and different reactions.
CBSE Class 12 Result: Board has shared a notice on fake news being circulated on Class 12 term-1 results. The board has confirmed that no result declaration date has been announced yet. Read more
As per the official notice, CBSE has informed that the exam centers allotted to students will be different from the ones they appeared in the term-1 exams. The details of the exam centre will be mentioned on the term 2 admit cards.
CBSE did not make the class 10 scorecards available on the official website this year.
CBSE released an official notification regarding the term 1 performance report. Students must note that the Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students in Class 10 in a collective manner, and the performance of individual students will not be available on the website. Read more here
Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools.
According to the official notice issued by CBSE, "In case, the students missed their Term- I exams due to COVID or because of the participation in National /International Sports /Olympiads etc., no performance of Term-I examinations is being communicated. However, their final performance will be assessed based on performance in Term-II examinations."
CBSE Result Term 1 Class 10 has been released in offline mode, students are now demanding an update on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the class 10 results today, however, the board has not shared any information on the Class 12 board exam results yet.
The result of the Class 10 term 1 examination has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This year's results were announced in an offline mode, as the Board sent class 10 students' scorecards to their schools rather than sharing them online.
CBSE has released the Class 10 Results, but Class 12 students are eagerly waiting for CBSE to announce their scorecards.
Once released, the Class 10, 12 scorecards will be available to download on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Stay tuned for more updates.
CBSE Class 10 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued an official notice confirming that the performance of the Term 1 exam of class 10 has been communicated to the schools by CBSE.
Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools.@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @ncert @PTI_News @PIB_India @DDNewslive— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 12, 2022
Once the results are uploaded on the official websites students will be able to download the same online. Here's a list of websites to check CBSE results:
Cbse.gov.in
Cbseresults.nic.in
Digilocker website or app
CBSE has not yet released the class 10th results on its official website. However, it is expected that the term 1 class 10th results will be uploaded on the official website of CBSE soon. Once uploaded, students will be able to download their scorecards from cbse.gov.in.
After this unprecedented move of CBSE to release the class 10th results via email, it is expected the class 12th results will also be released the same way. However, there has been no update regarding the class 12th results declaration yet.
After the announcement of CBSE class 10th results, students are waiting for CBSE class 12th results 2022. It was earlier expected that CBSE will first declare class 12 results followed by the 10th results. However, this didn't happen. Now, as the CBSE class 10th result is declared first, students can expect class 12th results anytime soon or by next week.
CBSE has shared the class 10th results 2022 with the schools via email using Shiksha official email ID.
CBSE Declares Class X, Term 1 Examination Performance for the Session 2021-2022 via shiksha official mail IDs' of registered schools.#CBSE #term1result #CBSEResults— Francis Joseph (@Francis_Joseph) March 11, 2022