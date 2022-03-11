Last Updated:

CBSE Result 2022 LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Results Out, Class 12 Results Soon

CBSE Class 10th result 2022 has been declared. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10th Term-1 Results. The result has been emailed to schools by CBSE. See how students can get the CBSE 10th term 1 results 202. Check full details and latest updates here.

Amrit Burman
09:38 IST, March 13th 2022
How will CBSE declare class 12 results?

CBSE is expected to follow the same way for declaration of class 12th results like it did for class 10th results. CBSE might share the class 12th results with the schools and students will have to collect these from their respective schools. CBSE might not upload the class 12th term 1 results on its official website. 

09:34 IST, March 13th 2022
CBSE class 12th term 1 result 2022: When to expect

Now that the CBSE Class 10th results 2022 for term 1 exam has been  released, students are eagerly waiting for an update regarding the class 12th results. CBSE has not yet announced any update regarding the class 12th term 1 results. However, students can expect their results anytime in the coming week. 

09:31 IST, March 13th 2022
CBSE class 10th result won't be uploaded on website

CBSE board has announced that the class 10th term 1 results will not be uploaded on its official websites. Students will have to get their marks from their respective schools only.

20:16 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10th Result

With the CBSE Class 10th results out, students on social media are demanding the board not to release the term 2 results.

 

19:20 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Sample Paper Class 12

CBSE Exams 2022: Students can download the Term 2 CBSE Board exam Class 10, 12 sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

18:06 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 12 Result

CBSE has not made any official announcement regarding the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result.

17:43 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 result available online?

CBSE Class 10 result is not available online. Once released online, students will be able to download it from the official websites-- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in

17:23 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result announced; Twitter flooded with memes

Since CBSE declared the Class 10 term 1 result, the microblogging site has been flooded with memes and different reactions.

 
 

 

17:07 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 12 Result: Board warns students against fake notice on 12th term-1 result

CBSE Class 12 Result: Board has shared a notice on fake news being circulated on Class 12 term-1 results. The board has confirmed that no result declaration date has been announced yet. Read more

17:03 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Term 1 Result declared: See how to check the result

CBSE Term 1 Result: Here's how to check the result

  • Step 1: To view the results, candidates must go to the CBSE website (https://cbse.nic.in/).
  • Step 2: Next, go to the Class 12 Term 1 results page and click on the link.
  • Step 3: Now enter your roll number and school code.
  • Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check the result and download the page.
16:54 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Term - 2: Examination centres to be changed for term-II exams

As per the official notice, CBSE has informed that the exam centers allotted to students will be different from the ones they appeared in the term-1 exams. The details of the exam centre will be mentioned on the term 2 admit cards.

16:45 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result decalred

CBSE did not make the class 10 scorecards available on the official website this year.

16:38 IST, March 12th 2022
Check evaluation criteria
  • This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the Board will decide the calculation of the final scorecard.
  • The students will not receive their mark sheets this time, however, they will receive their final mark sheets after the term 2 exam.
16:33 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result: Board releases circular regarding term 1 performance report

CBSE released an official notification regarding the term 1 performance report. Students must note that the Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students in Class 10 in a collective manner, and the performance of individual students will not be available on the website. Read more here

16:27 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result: Students want results online

Taking to microblogging site a student wrote, "Either result should be made public to students or should be released with term 2. Why release on 2nd Saturday and no school seems to be aware. Children will have to wait anxiously for the next two days."

 

16:00 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result: Board releases notice for students who did not appear in the exams

According to the official notice issued by CBSE, "In case, the students missed their Term- I exams due to COVID or because of the participation in National /International Sports /Olympiads etc., no performance of Term-I examinations is being communicated. However, their final performance will be assessed based on performance in Term-II examinations."

15:56 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result declared; Check evaluation criteria
  • The CBSE term 1 results will contain a minimum 50% weightage in the final result, and no students will be marked failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams
  • Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks 
14:30 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Term 1 Result declared: Students want results online

CBSE Result Term 1 Class 10 has been released in offline mode, students are now demanding an update on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

12:38 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results released: No information on Class 12 result yet

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the class 10 results today, however, the board has not shared any information on the Class 12 board exam results yet.

12:02 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result: Board releases class 10th term 1 result in offline mode

The result of the Class 10 term 1 examination has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This year's results were announced in an offline mode, as the Board sent class 10 students' scorecards to their schools rather than sharing them online.

12:02 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result released; Details available on CBSE Term 1 mark sheets
  • Candidate's name, personal information
  • School name, roll number
  • Marks secured in each subject
  • Total marks
10:59 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result declared, CBSE Class 12 students anxious as results stands awaited

CBSE has released the Class 10 Results, but Class 12 students are eagerly waiting for CBSE to announce their scorecards.

 

10:59 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result declared; See where to check

Once released, the Class 10, 12 scorecards will be available to download on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Stay tuned for more updates.

10:29 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result out; Board releases notice

CBSE Class 10 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued an official notice confirming that the performance of the Term 1 exam of class 10 has been communicated to the schools by CBSE.

 

10:15 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 10 result declared; here's how to download

Follow these simple steps to download CBSE Result

  • Select Class 10 or Class 12 result link 
  • Login with roll number and school number
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout.
09:40 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Result 2022: List of websites to check CBSE results

Once the results are uploaded on the official websites students will be able to download the same online. Here's a list of websites to check CBSE results:

Cbse.gov.in

Cbseresults.nic.in

Digilocker website or app

 

 

09:25 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE term 1 class 10th result on website

CBSE has not yet released the class 10th results on its official website. However, it is expected that the term 1 class 10th results will be uploaded on the official website of CBSE soon. Once uploaded, students will be able to download their scorecards from cbse.gov.in.

09:09 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE Class 12th results: How it will be released?

After this unprecedented move of CBSE to release the class 10th results via email, it is expected the class 12th results will also be released the same way. However, there has been no update regarding the class 12th results declaration yet.

09:00 IST, March 12th 2022
After class 10th results, all eyes on CBSE class 12th result

After the announcement of CBSE class 10th results, students are waiting for CBSE class 12th results 2022. It was earlier expected that CBSE will first declare class 12 results followed by the 10th results. However, this didn't happen. Now, as the CBSE class 10th result is declared first, students can expect class 12th results anytime soon or by next week. 

08:46 IST, March 12th 2022
CBSE shares 10th results via Shiksha official e-mail ID

CBSE has shared the class 10th results 2022 with the schools via email using Shiksha official email ID. 

 

