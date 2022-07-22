Last Updated:

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Declared At Cbse.gov.in; Here's Direct Link To Check

CBSE 10th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the Class 10th Results today July 22. Here's how to check scores

CBSE Class 10th result 2022

CBSE 10th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the Class 10th Results today July 22, 2022. Now, students can check the CBSE 10th result 2022 by visiting the official websites of CBSE - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. In order to check results students are required to use their roll number and school code to log in to the official portal. It is pertinent to note that both Term 1 and Term 2 have been given 30:70 weightage for class 10th as well as class 12th Results 2022.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates - CLICK HERE

List of websites where you can check CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022

  1. cbseresults.nic.in
  2. results.gov.in
  3. digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Results 2022: Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Scorecard

  • Step 1: To download the CBSE Class 10 Results candidates need to visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on CBSE Class 10 result 2022 designated link
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the required credentials like roll number
  • Step 4: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result
  • Step 5: Take a printout for further references.

  • Direct link to check CBSE class 10 results

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Here's how to download CBSE Term 2 Results Via Digilocker App

  • Step 1: Students either need to visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.
  • Step 2: Then, they are required to log in using their mobile number.
  • Step 3: On the homepage, select the "CBSE" option.
  • Step 4: Then, students are required to select either Class 10 result 2022.
  • Step 5: Fill in the required information.
  • Step 6: Automatically, the Class 10th Term 2 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 7: Download the Class 10th Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

