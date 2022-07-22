Quick links:
Image: PTI/ Representative
CBSE 10th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the Class 10th Results today July 22, 2022. Now, students can check the CBSE 10th result 2022 by visiting the official websites of CBSE - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. In order to check results students are required to use their roll number and school code to log in to the official portal. It is pertinent to note that both Term 1 and Term 2 have been given 30:70 weightage for class 10th as well as class 12th Results 2022.