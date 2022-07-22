Last Updated:

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Updates: Class 10 Results Out; 94.40% Of Students Pass

CBSE 10th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 Result today. Now, students can check the CBSE 10th results by visiting - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Amrit Burman
CBSE 10th Results 2022

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

17:09 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Topper List not to be released this year

 This time, CBSE has decided that the board will not declare the merit list of board exams, and also this time divisions will not be distributed to the students. However, only 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects will get a merit certificate. Notably, CBSE has taken this decision to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, said Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, who also asserted that the board will also not assign first, second, and third divisions to students in class 10 and 12 exam results. "As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said. Read more here

16:37 IST, July 22nd 2022
Union Edu Min Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates CBSE Class 10 students post result

As CBSE released results for Class 10 students, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to congratulate the students who qualified in the examination. "Congratulate my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE class X examinations. Heartening to see an overall pass percentage of 94.4%. Wish the best to India’s next generation of leaders in their future endeavours," Pradhan tweeted.

14:47 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 10 Results: Girls outshine boys

As per reports, the girls have again performed better than boys in the class 10 examinations by 1.41%. The overall pass percentage for girls is 95.21% while the overall pass percentage for boys is 93.80%.

14:35 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 10 Results Highlights

This year, a total of 2109208 students registered for the CBSE Class 10 Exam. Of these, 2093978 students appeared in the examination. While a total of 1976668 passed the exam taking the overall pass percentage to 94.40%.

14:27 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: 94.40 percent of students pass

According to media reports, a total of 94.40 percent of students have qualified in class 10th CBSE exams. 

14:21 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Results: PM Modi's message to students

“There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours.”

“Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams.”

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi

14:18 IST, July 22nd 2022
Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 result 2022

Step 1: To check CBSE Class 10 Results, candidates need to visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 link.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter roll number, admit card ID and school number.

Step 4: Submit and check result.

14:13 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result out: here's direct link

CBSE has finally released the Class 10 Result. Click on the direct link given here to check CBSE Class 10 Results.

 

14:10 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 10th Result declared

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 board examination results.

13:32 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 12th Result LIVE Updates

CBSE is all set to release the Class 10th Results at 2 pm today.

13:29 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 10 Result to be soon released on DigiLocker app

 

CBSE Class 10 Result will be soon released on DigiLocker. 

 

13:29 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Results 2022 Class 10th: Here's how to check scores on DigiLocker
  1. To check scores, candidates need to visit the official website of DigiLocker 
  2. Then, click on the Class 10 Result link, or go to Results.Digilocker.gov.in
  3. On the page, enter your CBSE 10th Roll Number and your School Number (School code is available on your admit card)
  4. Class 10th result would be displayed on the screen
  5. Students can download the CBSE 10th Mark Sheet from Digilocker by using their Pin. Steps are provided here.
13:03 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE 10th Result 2022 to be announced in next 1 hour

According to reports, CBSE Class 10 Result is expected to be announced in the next one hour.

12:51 IST, July 22nd 2022
List of websites where you can check CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022
  1. cbseresults.nic.in
  2. results.gov.in
  3. digilocker.gov.in
12:51 IST, July 22nd 2022
Other portals to check CBSE Class 10th Results

The Board may also release the results through SMS or upload them on the UMANG application.

12:51 IST, July 22nd 2022
Credentials required to check CBSE Class 10 Results

Students are required to use their roll number and school code to log in to the official portal.

12:51 IST, July 22nd 2022
Students can check Class 10 Results on DigiLocker

After the declaration of the results, if students face difficulty in assessing their scorecards due to heavy traffic, they can use the DigiLocker to check Class 10th

12:51 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE Class 10th Result time

As per reports, CBSE Class 10 Results will be released today at 2 pm.

12:51 IST, July 22nd 2022
CBSE 10th Results to be out today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12th Results today and now the Board is most likely to announce the Class 10 Result today.

