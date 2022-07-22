CBSE 10th Result 2022 Updates: Class 10 Results Out; 94.40% Of Students Pass

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
This time, CBSE has decided that the board will not declare the merit list of board exams, and also this time divisions will not be distributed to the students. However, only 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects will get a merit certificate. Notably, CBSE has taken this decision to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, said Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, who also asserted that the board will also not assign first, second, and third divisions to students in class 10 and 12 exam results. "As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said. Read more here
As CBSE released results for Class 10 students, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to congratulate the students who qualified in the examination. "Congratulate my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE class X examinations. Heartening to see an overall pass percentage of 94.4%. Wish the best to India’s next generation of leaders in their future endeavours," Pradhan tweeted.
As per reports, the girls have again performed better than boys in the class 10 examinations by 1.41%. The overall pass percentage for girls is 95.21% while the overall pass percentage for boys is 93.80%.
This year, a total of 2109208 students registered for the CBSE Class 10 Exam. Of these, 2093978 students appeared in the examination. While a total of 1976668 passed the exam taking the overall pass percentage to 94.40%.
According to media reports, a total of 94.40 percent of students have qualified in class 10th CBSE exams.
“There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours.”
“Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams.”
– Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Step 1: To check CBSE Class 10 Results, candidates need to visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Then, click on the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 link.
Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter roll number, admit card ID and school number.
Step 4: Submit and check result.
CBSE has finally released the Class 10 Result. Click on the direct link given here to check CBSE Class 10 Results.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 board examination results.
Students are required to use their roll number and school code to log in to the official portal.
