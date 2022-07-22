CBSE 10th Result 2022 Updates: Class 10 Results Out; 94.40% Of Students Pass

Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 result 2022

Step 1: To check CBSE Class 10 Results, candidates need to visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 link.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter roll number, admit card ID and school number.

Step 4: Submit and check result.