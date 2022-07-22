CBSE Class 10th Results 2022 Date, Time: CBSE 10th Result Likely To Be Out At 2 Pm Today

CBSE 10th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12th Results today and now it is expected that the Board is most likely to announce the Class 10 Result today at 2 pm. Till now, there has been no official announcement, but media reports suggest that CBSE Class 10 Results will be released today July 22. Once announced, students can check the CBSE 10th result 2022 by visiting the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

After the declaration of the results, if students face difficulty in assessing their scorecards due to heavy traffic, they can use the DigiLocker to check Class 10th. Students are required to use their roll number and school code to log in to the official portal. The Board may also release the results through SMS or upload them on the UMANG application.

List of websites where you can check CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Results 2022: Follow these steps to download the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Scorecard

Step 1: To download the CBSE Class 10 Results candidates need to visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on CBSE Class 10 result 2022 designated link

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 4: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

Step 5: Take a print out for further references.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Here's how to download CBSE Term 2 Results Via Digilocker App

Step 1: Students either need to visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Then, they are required to log in using their mobile number.

Step 3: On the homepage, select the "CBSE" option.

Step 4: Then, students are required to select either Class 10 result 2022.

Step 5: Fill in the required information.

Step 6: Automatically, the Class 10th Term 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the Class 10th Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

Image: PTI/ Representative