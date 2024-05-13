Advertisement

As the academic year draws to a close, anticipation mounts among Class 10 students awaiting the announcement of their board exam results. Following the recent declaration of the Class 12 results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 13, all eyes are now on the imminent release of the Class 10 results for the year 2024.

Pass Percentage and Expectations: The CBSE Class 12 results for 2024 unveiled a commendable pass percentage of 87.98%, underscoring the academic prowess of the students. With the spotlight now shifting to Class 10, expectations are high for a similarly impressive performance. As students await the announcement of their results, the CBSE is poised to maintain transparency and efficiency in the result dissemination process.

Class 12th Results 2024 Declared, 87.98% Pass

Exam Schedule and Procedures: This year, the CBSE conducted the Class 10 board examinations from February 15 to March 13, setting the stage for students to showcase their knowledge and skills. Once the board announces the Class 10 result for 2024, students can promptly access their scores on the official website, cbse.nic.in. Additionally, alternative platforms such as cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in will also facilitate result checking and downloading.

Steps to Check CBSE Class 10 Results:

Class 10 students can follow these simple steps to access and download their results:

Visit the official website of the CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in Navigate to the 'Result' tab on the homepage. Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Result 2024. Enter the required credentials and submit. Your Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen. Verify your result, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link and SMS Facility: Once the CBSE announces the Class 10 Result 2024, students can access their scores directly using the provided link. Alternatively, they can opt for the SMS facility by composing a text message with the format "CBSE10" and sending it to 7738299899.

Conclusion: As the CBSE prepares to unveil the Class 10 results for 2024, students are advised to stay informed and vigilant by regularly checking the official website for updates. With their hard work and determination, students are poised to achieve success and embark on the next phase of their academic journey. The CBSE remains committed to ensuring a seamless and transparent result dissemination process, reflecting its dedication to educational excellence.