CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Out: How To Check Result On Digilocker, What Is Security Pin?

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the Class 12 results 2022 on July 22. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can now check their results online. The CBSE class 12th results are available on the official websites of CBSE. Students can also check their results on Digilocker app.

Here's How to check CBSE 12th Results on Digilocker

Step 1: Students either need to visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Then, they are required to log in using their mobile number.

Step 3: On the homepage, select the "CBSE" option.

Step 4: Then, students are required to select Class 12 result 2022.

Step 5: Fill in the required information and enter the security pin

Step 6: Automatically, the Class 12th Term 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the Class 12th Marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference

CBSE Results on Digilocker: What is security pin?

CBSE has earlier released an important notice for students who want to get their CBSE scorecard on DigiLocker. As per the notice, the students will require a PIN to access their CBSE results and mark sheet as well as the migration certificate, etc. The Board has uploaded the file with student PINs in CBSE’s Pareeksha Sangam portal on cbse.gov.in. Schools should make sure to download and share the PINs with the students, CBSE notice read.

How to check CBSE result notice on Digilocker security pin

Step 1: Go to the official website https://www.cbse.gov.in/

Step 2: Then click on main website

Step 3: In the next step, click on the link which reads, "Security PIN for DigiLocker accounts of Class X and XII students to access their Digital Academic Documents | Circular | User Manual"

Step 4: Go through the circular and download it

How to check CBSE 12th results 2022 on official website

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Results' tab

Step 3: Click on the CBSE class 12th result links

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE class 12 result 2022

Image: PTI