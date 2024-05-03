CBSE Results 2024 To Be Declared on May 3? Here's What CBSE Official Says

Advertisement

Anticipation was high among students and parents as rumors circulated about the potential release of the CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 today, May 3, 2024. However, a senior official from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has quashed these speculations, confirming that the results will not be declared today.

CBSE Results 2024 Today?

Earlier, reports emerged citing a senior official from Government Senior Secondary School, Bhogal, who claimed that both CBSE Class 10th and 12th results would be released today around 11 am. However, the Board is yet to announce an official date and time for the release of the results.

Students anxiously awaiting their CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 should remain vigilant for updates from the Board regarding the official date and time of release. The CBSE typically releases results on its official websites, including cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in. Once announced, students will be able to access their results using their exam roll number, date of birth, school number, and center number.

In addition to checking online, students can also obtain their CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 via SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG App. This multipronged approach ensures that students can conveniently access their results through various channels.

To pass the CBSE Class 10th Exam 2024, students must secure an overall score of 33%, which includes both internal assessment and performance in the board examination. The CBSE conducted the Class 10th Board Exams 2024 between February 15 and March 13, 2024.

For those seeking to check their CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 online, the process is straightforward. Students need to visit the official CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, navigate to the Class 10th Result 2024 link, enter their credentials, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Despite the delay, students are advised to stay informed and prepared for the eventual release of the CBSE Class 10th Result 2024. As the Board works diligently to finalize the results, students can utilize this time to alleviate their anxieties and await their academic outcomes with patience and optimism.