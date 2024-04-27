Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the much-anticipated Class 10 and 12 results in early May 2024, sparking anticipation among students nationwide. While the official date and time of the result announcement remain undisclosed, candidates eagerly await their outcomes. As per reports, CBSE will declare Class 10th, 12th Results on May 7, 2024. Accessible through CBSE’s official websites at cbse.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in, examinees will require their login credentials to view their results. Moreover, candidates can opt to check their scores via SMS, Digilocker, the Pariksha Sangam Portal, or the UMANG application.

The CBSE Class 10 examinations for the academic year 2024 were conducted from February 15 to March 13, witnessing the participation of approximately 21 lakh students across 21,499 schools nationwide. CBSE Class 12th exam concluded on April 2. To qualify for the CBSE Result 2024, students must secure a minimum of 33% overall, comprising a blend of internal assessment and board examination scores. As the result declaration approaches, students are advised to remain abreast of the latest updates from CBSE.

How to check CBSE Board Results 2024

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at result.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, or cbse.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the CBSE results 2024 section on the homepage.

3. Click on 'Login' and select the result of class 10th or 12th.

4. Enter your roll number, admit card number, and school number.

5. Click on the 'Submit' button.

6. Your CBSE Class 10th or 12th result 2024 will appear on the screen.

7. Download and keep a soft copy, and take a clear printout for future reference.

How to check CBSE Results via SMS

Candidates can also check their CBSE Board Result 2024 via SMS by sending an SMS to 7738299899 from a registered mobile number in the following format: CBSE10, Roll No., DOB, school number, centre number.

List of Websites to Check CBSE Results 2024

Additionally, candidates can access their results through various other websites, including cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

For those interested in creating an account on Digilocker, visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in, enter the required details, and submit. Once the account is created, students can access their CBSE Class 10th marksheet 2024 after the announcement of the CBSE result 2024.