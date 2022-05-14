CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Out: Suman Patel & Sonali Bala Are Chhattisgarh Matric Toppers

CGBSE 10th result 2022: As scheduled, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, has announced the class 10 or matric result on Saturday, May 14 at 12 noon. Suman Patel of Raigarh and Sonali Bala have emerged as joint toppers matric exam. The result has been announced by the CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal. He earlier announced that both class 10, as well as class 12 results, will be released on May 14 at 12 noon.

CGBSE 10th Result 2022: Check topper list here

Suman Patel and Sonali Bala bagged the first position in CGBSE 10th exam by scoring 98.67 percent. Ashifa Shah, Damini Verma, Jay Prakash Kashyap have got the second position by scoring 98.17 percent.

In order to check the results, students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The list of websites on which results will be released as well as steps to check result has been mentioned below.

Chhattisgarh board class 10 result: List of official websites

cgbse.nic.in results.cg.nic.in

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in Chhattisgarh which was concluded in March this year. Last year, the pass percentage for the Class 12 CG Board exam was 97.43 percent, while the pass percentage for CGBSE Class 10 board recorded 100 percent.

Chhattisgarh board 10th result: Here is how to check

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads "CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022"

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the CG Board 10th result or matric result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same, go through it and take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to check matric result

CM announces free helicopter rides for toppers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 5 said the top 10 meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. The CM made the announcement while addressing a press conference during his constituency-wise public interaction drive at Rajpur in Balrampur district, around 420 km from the state capital Raipur. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Baghel said. Helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister's toppers chopper ride, he said.