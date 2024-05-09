Advertisement

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will release the CGBSE 10th and 12th results for the academic year 2024 today. Scheduled for May 9, 2024, the results will be unveiled at 12:30 pm, marking a significant moment for students across the state.

Accessing CGBSE Results 2024:

Candidates who have participated in the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations can access their results on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. Additionally, the results can also be checked at results.cg.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in.

Steps to Check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results:

To check their scores, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. Navigate to the CGBSE Class 12th or 10th Result 2024 link available on the homepage. Enter the required details as prompted and click on submit. Your result will be promptly displayed on the screen. Verify the result details and proceed to download the result page for future reference.

Examination Details and Statistics:

Approximately 8 lakh candidates appeared for the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th board examinations this year. The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination was conducted from March 1 to March 23, 2024, across various examination centers in the state. The Class 10 or high school certificate examination, on the other hand, took place from March 2 to March 21, 2024, with examination timings from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm.

For Further Information:

For more details regarding the examination and results, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CGBSE. As the countdown begins for the release of CGBSE 10th and 12th results, students are encouraged to stay updated with the latest announcements and prepare to access their results seamlessly on May 9, 2024.