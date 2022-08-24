CGPSC PCS Mains Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

CGPSC PCS Mains Result 2021: The results for the Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam have been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their CGPSC Result by visiting the official website - psc.cg.gov.in. This year, the Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 was held between May 26 and May 29, 2022. As per the official information, a total of 509 candidates have qualified for the main exam.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 171 posts in various state government departments will be filled. All those students who have cleared the examination are now eligible to appear in the interview round. Meanwhile, for the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the CGPSC PCS Mains Result 2022.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of three different rounds, including preliminary, main, and interview.

Here's how to check the CGPSC Main Result 2021

Step 1: To download the CGPSC Mains result 2021, candidates need to visit the official website - psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2021 (22-08-2022)"

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen

Step 4: The CGPSC Mains result merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and check the results by searching roll number.

NOTE: Keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to download the CGPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

CGPSC PCS Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Deputy Collector - 15 posts

Dy. Superintendent of Police - 13 posts

Commercial Tax Officer - 10 posts

District Excise Officer - 3 posts

Labor Officer -1 posts

Employment Officer - 2 posts

Assistant Director (Women & Child Development) - 3 posts

District Commandant Home Guard -1 posts

Assistant Director (Accounts) - 3 posts

Assistant Director (Rural Development) - 11 posts

District Jail Superintendent - 1 posts

Chief Executive Officer - 1 posts

Child Development Project Officer - 8 posts

CG Subordinate Accounts Service - 12 posts

Assistant Superintendent -10 posts

Nayab Tehsildar - 30 posts

Excise Sub Inspector - 5 posts

Sub Registrar - 1 posts

Co-operative Inspector - 7 posts

Assistant Jail Superintendent -17 posts

TOTAL - 171 posts

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative