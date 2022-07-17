Last Updated:

ICSE Result 2022: Here's How To Check ICSE Class 10 Results On Mobile

ICSE class 10 result 2022 is releasing on July 17 at 5 pm. Once released, students will be able to check it on mobile by following the steps mentioned below.

CISCE

Image: Pixabay/Representative


ICSE class 10 result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be releasing the ICSE Class 10th semester 2 exam results on July 17, 2022. The result which will be released today is for the semester 2 exams which will be conducted on April- May 2022. As per the board, the result will be released at 5 pm. Once released, students will be able to check result on mobile by following these steps.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Equal weightage for both semesters

The ICSE class 10 results will be announced on July 17, 2022. It is noted that marks of both the first and second semesters will be given equal weightage in the final score. It was announced by board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

"For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers. The results of candidates who did not appear for either Semester 1 or Semester 2 Examinations as a whole, will be marked ABSENT and their results will not be declared," he added.

CISCE ICSE Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to check class 10 results on mobile

  • Step 1: In order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result, registered candidates who took the exam will have to go cisce.org or results.cisce.org
  • Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to click on "ICSE" for accessing the ICSE Year 2022 Exam Results
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the "Reports" option
  • Step 4: Click on "Result Tabulation" to view /Print the School's Result Tabulation
  • Step 5: Click on the "Comparison Table" to view the result
  • Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

CISCE ICSE Result 2022 can be checked through SMS, here's how

  • Step 1: Candidates should open the messaging app and type ICSE space and write their seven-digit unique ID. Cross-check the same and send it to 09248082883 
  • Step 2: The ICSE result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper
