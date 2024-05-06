Advertisement

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2024. Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can now access them through the official result portal at results.cisce.org.

How to check ICSE, ISC Results 2024

For candidates eager to check their results, the process is simple and straightforward. They can follow these steps:

1. Open the result portal at results.cisce.org.

2. Navigate to the ICSE or ISC result section, depending on the examination taken.

3. Enter the required login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

4. Submit the details to access the marks obtained in the examinations.

By adhering to these steps, students can conveniently access their ICSE or ISC examination results online, enabling them to review their performance and plan their next steps accordingly.

ISC Class 12 Topper List 2024

ICSE Class 10th Topper List 2024

The ICSE and ISC examinations commenced on February 21, 2024, marking the beginning of an important milestone for students across the country. Originally scheduled to conclude on April 3, the examination period extended to April 4 due to unforeseen circumstances. Two papers had to be rescheduled, leading to the extension of the examination period.

The Class 12 Chemistry paper, initially slated for February 26, was postponed to March 21 due to unavoidable circumstances. Similarly, the Class 12 Psychology examination faced a rescheduling, moving from May 27 to April 4. This adjustment came after one exam center reported the unfortunate loss of the question paper packet, necessitating the rescheduling of the examination.

Following the declaration of results, CISCE has announced that students will have the opportunity to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of marks. This provision aims to ensure transparency and accuracy in the assessment process, providing students with the chance to address any discrepancies that may arise.