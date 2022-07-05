COMEDK Results 2022: UGET Result Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

COMEDK Results 2022: As scheduled, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the COMEDK Results 2022 on July 5, 2022. The result has been released in the first half at 11 am. Registered candidates who also appeared for the test can download their COMEDK UGET score cards and rank lists now. It has been uploaded on the official website - comedk.org.

In order to check the results, students should be ready with their application number or roll number and password. Please note that the steps and direct link for downloading scores have been shared below. List of important dates related to COMEDK is also attached here.

COMEDK 2022 Result: Check date and time here

The result has been released on July 5, 2022

As scheduled, it has been uploaded on official website at 11 am

COMEDK UGET 2022: List of important dates

Registered candidates took the COMEDK exam on June 19, 2022

COMEDK Result 2022 has been released on July 5, 2022

COMEDK 2022: Follow these steps to download COMEDK UGET 2022 scorecard

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the login option

Step 3: In the next step, enter the login credentials such as application sequence number/ User Id and password.

Step 4: Your COMEDK 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-Gauge 2022 Test Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download COMEDK UGET 2022 result (CLICK HERE)

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: To check the COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of the conducting body, comedk.org.

Step 2: Then, candidates are required to click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to first log in using their credentials.

Step 4: After logging in, the COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the form and print it for future reference.

Candidates must know that the COMEDK UGET Results 2022 have been prepared on the basis of final answer key. Earlier the provisional key was released in public domain and candidates were given time and opportunity to raise objections. Post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key was prepared. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.