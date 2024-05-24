COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Declared, Here's How to Check

Advertisement

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the much-awaited COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) Result 2024 today, May 24, 2024. The results were released at 3:00 pm on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Candidates who have appeared for the COMEDK UGET 2024 entrance examination can now access their rank cards online. The rank cards can be downloaded from the COMEDK website. To download the scorecard, candidates will need their registration number and other login details.

Advertisement

The COMEDK UGET examination took place on May 12, 2024, with two shifts - morning session from 9:00 am to 12 noon and afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The exam was conducted at various centres across the state of Karnataka. This year, a staggering number of approximately 1.2 lakh candidates appeared for the COMEDK examination, indicating the significant interest and participation in the entrance test.

As the results have been declared, the next step for candidates is the counselling process. Counselling registration will begin at 4 pm today. Visit the official website for more details.

Advertisement

How to check COMEDK UGET Result 2024

Go to comedk.org, the official website.

Advertisement

On the homepage, find the link to view the COMEDK UGET 2024 result and click on it.

Input the required login details as prompted and proceed.

Advertisement

Upon submission, the result page will be displayed on your screen.

Verify your result and proceed to download the page.

Advertisement

Remember to keep a hard copy of the result for any future needs.

Direct link to check result.

Advertisement