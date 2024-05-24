Advertisement

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) will today announce results of COMEDK UGET 2024. The result will be released at 2 pm. Candidates eagerly anticipating their results can access them via the official website at comedk.org. Alongside result viewing, students will also have the option to download their scorecards from the same platform. Additionally, the official website has indicated that counselling registration will commence shortly.

To check their results, candidates must have their login details ready, including their registration number. These details will be essential for downloading the COMED-K scorecard. The examination took place on May 12, 2024, across two shifts: the morning session from 9:00 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

How to check COMEDK UGET Result 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results and download the scorecard:

1. Visit the official website at comedk.org.

2. Locate the link to check the result of COMEDK UGET 2024 on the homepage and click on it.

3. Enter the required login details and submit.

4. The result page will be displayed on the screen.

5. Verify the details and download the page for future reference.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.