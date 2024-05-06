Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET UG city intimation slip 2024 today, said UGC Chairman Jagdesh Kumar. Candidates will be able to download the CUET UG city slip 2024 from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. To access the slip, candidates will need to input their login details, including their application number, password, and security PIN.

The CUET UG 2024 examination is slated to be conducted in hybrid mode, catering to the diverse needs of candidates. While some subjects with the highest registrations will be administered in the traditional pen and paper mode, others will be conducted online.

How to Download CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2024

To facilitate the downloading process for candidates, here are the steps to obtain the CUET 2024 exam city slip:

1. Visit the official NTA CUET website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

2. Click on the "Sign in" option.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Click on the "Submit" button.

5. The CUET city intimation slip 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and print multiple copies of the slip for future reference.

It is important for candidates to note that the CUET UG city slip is not a substitute for the admit card and cannot be used to gain entry to the examination center. However, it contains vital information such as the candidate's name, application number, guardian's details, gender, category, disability status, and most importantly, the allocated city for the CUET UG exam center.

Following the release of the CUET city slip, NTA will subsequently issue the CUET UG admit card 2024 in the second week of May, ensuring that candidates are well-prepared for the upcoming examination. The CUET exam is scheduled to take place in 380 cities across the nation, with an additional 26 cities located outside India.

The CUET examination serves as a gateway for admission to various undergraduate programs offered by central, state, deemed, and private universities. A total of 261 participating universities are offering admission to UG programs through the Common University Entrance Test, including prestigious institutions such as Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Tezpur University, among others. As candidates gear up for this significant examination, meticulous preparation and attention to detail will be key to achieving success in the CUET UG 2024.