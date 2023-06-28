Last Updated:

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: Where And How To Download CUET Answer Key

The answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been released soon by the National Testing Agency. See how to check.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
CUET UG answer key

Image: Shutterstock


The answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been released today by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can download the NTA CUET UG Answer Key by visiting the official website at cuet.samarath.ac.in. If the candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they will get time to raise objections against it till June 30.

In order to download the answer key, candidates will have to enter their login credentials to download the provisional answer key. Along with the CUET UG Answer Key, NTA has also released the CUET UG Response sheet. Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question challenged. 

CUET UG Answer Key link

How to download CUET UG Answer Key

  • Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Common University Entrance Test at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that says, "Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for the Answer Key Challenge for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2023- Regulation."
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen
  • Step 4: Then, enter the login credentials. 
  • Step 4: Your CUET 2023 answer key will be displayed on your screen.
  • Step 5: Raise objections to the same, if any.
READ | Students, parents take sigh of relief with moderate, glitch-free CUET
READ | CUET PG admit card 2023 released, exam dates for J&K, Jharkhand, North-east states out
READ | CUET-UG 2023: 76% attendance in three shifts on first day, exam delayed at 12 centres on Day-1
READ | Meghalaya CM writes to Centre as students face hardship over far-off CUET exam centres
READ | After DU, Ambedkar University adopts CUET for PhD admissions

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT