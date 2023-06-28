CUET UG Answer Key 2023: Where And How To Download CUET Answer Key

The answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been released today by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can download the NTA CUET UG Answer Key by visiting the official website at cuet.samarath.ac.in. If the candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they will get time to raise objections against it till June 30.

In order to download the answer key, candidates will have to enter their login credentials to download the provisional answer key. Along with the CUET UG Answer Key, NTA has also released the CUET UG Response sheet. Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question challenged.

CUET UG Answer Key link

How to download CUET UG Answer Key