Last Updated:

CUET UG Answer Key Uploaded, Here's Direct Link To Download; Challenge Before June 30

National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the CUET UG provisional answer key on its official website. Here's direct link to download it.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
cuet ug answer key

Image: Shutterstock


National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the CUET UG provisional answer key on its official website. Earlier, on Wednesday, UGC chief Jagdesh Kumar tweeted that the answer keys have been uploaded. However, it was not visible on the website. Now, the answer key has been uploaded for the candidates to download. 

Candidates who took the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 can visit the official website- nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in to download their response sheet and provisional answer key. Candidates can also challenge any key if they are not satisfied with it. The answer key challenge window will be open on June 29 and 30 by paying Rs 200 per question challenge. 

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.  Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. For further clarification related to CUET (UG) - 2023 the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in," the UGC chief tweeted.

NTA conducted CUET (UG)- 2023 from 21st May 2023 to 23rd June 2023 in 9 phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. 

Direct link to download CUET UG answer key

How to download CUET UG Answer Key

  • Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Common University Entrance Test at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that says, "Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for the Answer Key Challenge for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2023- Regulation."
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen
  • Step 4: Then, enter the login credentials. 
  • Step 4: Your CUET 2023 answer key will be displayed on your screen.
  • Step 5: Raise objections to the same, if any.
READ | CUET-UG 2023: 76% attendance in three shifts on first day, exam delayed at 12 centres on Day-1
READ | Meghalaya CM writes to Centre as students face hardship over far-off CUET exam centres
READ | CUET PG admit card 2023 released for June 24, 25 exams for left-out candidates, link here
READ | After DU, Ambedkar University adopts CUET for PhD admissions
READ | CUET UG Answer Key 2023: Where and how to download CUET answer key

Get the latest updates on major national and state-level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, CTET, UGC-NET, SET, TET, etc. 

COMMENT