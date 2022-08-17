DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022 Released, Click On Direct Link To Check Scores

DHSE Kerala result 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has released the Kerala Plus One Result 2022. Candidates can check the DHSE Result 2022 for Kerala Plus 1 or DHSE First Year Exams now. It is available on official website and can be checked by following these steps. For more details, candidates can go to the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

List of websites to check Kerala +1 Result 2022

keralapareeksahabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

educationkerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022: Follow these steps to check result online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link for DHSE First Year Exams 2022 Result - or the two links provided above

Step 3: A new window will open up

Step 4: In the next step candidates will have to enter roll number and date of birth for individual results - for schoolwise results, enter school code

Step 5: Post entering the details, result will be displayed on the screen

Here's how to check DHSE Kerala plus one result through SMS

To check the class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263

KERALA result 2022: Here's how to check via app

Students can check the Kerala results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store. Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DHSE, Kerala.

