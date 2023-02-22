FMGE December 2022 Pass Certificates To Be Issued In Person From March 6

The National Board of Education in Medical Science (NBEMS) will issue the FMGE 2022 pass certificates to the qualified candidates in person. Candidates who have cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, December 2022 session will get their pass certificates by visiting the NBEMS office at PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi between March 6 and April 15 as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each individual candidate. The candidates must be present in person on the specified date and time to collect their pass certificate.

Download NBEMS entry slip

Candidates must note that they will have to bring the printout of the 'Entry Slip' to seek entry at the NBEMS office. A link to download the entry slip has been activated on the official website. A direct link to download the same has also been provided here. Click here to download the entry slip.

Candidates will also have to produce prescribed documents. They will get their pass certificates only after verification of identity including biometrics/ Face ID. The Pass Certificates shall not be issued to any authorized representative or any person other than the candidate himself/herself under any circumstances, the notice reads.

Read the official notice here.

For those who fail to collect the certificate

"Candidates who fail to collect their certificates on assigned schedules due to some exigencies are informed that they should not turn up for collection on any other day of their choice. Such candidates shall be required to seek prior approval of NBEMS for a revised schedule of collection of the Pass certificate by sending a request at the Communication Web Portal (CWP) of NBEMS," NBEMS said in the notice.

"Candidates are advised to report to the NBEMS office strictly as per the assigned time slot in order to avoid any crowding. Candidates not reporting as per time slots on assigned days will have to wait for their turn depending on the availability of vacant slots. Candidates are advised to make their return journey travel arrangements by the end of the certificate collection day, considering any unforeseen issues in the verification of identity and documentation. Candidates are required to strictly observe COVID Appropriate Behaviour at the NBEMS office. For any query, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal," the official notice further reads.