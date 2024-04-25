From 7 to 100 NTA Score! JEE Topper Kesam Channa Basava Reddy's Result Sparks Cheating Controversy

Advertisement

Kesam Channa Basava Reddy, a student from Telangana, has become the talk of the town after an astounding improvement in his JEE Main results. In his first attempt during the January session of JEE Mains 2024, Reddy scored only 7 NTA score. However, his determination and hard work paid off as he remarkably increased his score to a perfect 100 in his second attempt during the April session of JEE Mains 2024.

This remarkable transformation from 7 to 100 NTA score has left many in awe, with social media buzzing about Reddy's incredible achievement. One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, "Hard work speaks volumes. He might not have focused in the first attempt, but his result shocked everyone, and he must have started working diligently towards his dreams." Another user marveled at the transformation, comparing it to a jump from -10 to 300 marks, expressing amazement at the 310-point improvement.

Check Reddy's JEE Main Marksheet Here

However, amidst the celebrations, allegations of cheating have surfaced. A candidate claimed on Reddit that Reddy, who was seated next to him during the session 2 exam, copied all 75 answers from his answer sheet. The post on Reddit detailed how Reddy confessed to copying the answers after the exam concluded, raising doubts about the authenticity of his remarkable improvement.

These allegations sparked outrage on social media, with users demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. One X user tweeted, "A genuine 300/300 scorer (a friend of mine) discovered that the person in the pic copied all 75 questions during #JEEMains2024." The user called for NTA to investigate the cheating incident, citing concerns about fairness and the impact on deserving students.

Despite the uproar, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has remained silent on the matter, asserting that they employ the best technology to prevent unfair means and utilize AI cameras to detect cheating during exams. The accusations against Kesam Channa Basava Reddy have ignited a storm on social media, leaving the entire student community surprised and questioning the integrity of the examination process.