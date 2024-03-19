Updated March 19th, 2024 at 09:46 IST
GATE 2024 Branch-Wise Toppers' List Released by IISc, Check Raw And GATE Scores of AIR-1 Holders
The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore, announced the much-awaited list of toppers for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 (GATE 2024).
- Education
- 2 min read
Reported by: Nandini Verma
GATE 2024 Toppers' List Out | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement
The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore, announced the much-awaited list of toppers for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 (GATE 2024). Aspirants can view the full list of candidates who clinched the coveted All India Rank (AIR) 1 on the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in/all-india-rank/
GATE 2024 Toppers' List with GATE scores
This year's GATE toppers boast exceptional performances across diverse engineering disciplines. Here's a glimpse of the remarkable achievers:
|Test Paper
|Name of the Candidate
|Raw Marks (out of 100)
|GATE Score (out of 1000)
|Civil Engineering
|Deepak
|87.33
|989
|Bhanu Pratap Singh
|90
|1000
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|Piyush Kumar
|90
|1000
|Electrical Engineering
|Sai Kiran Adelly
|77
|1000
|Shivam
|77
|1000
|Manoj Kumar Sinha
|77
|1000
|Mechanical Engineering
|Suraj Kumar Samal
|84.67
|1000
|Chemical Engineering
|Adarsh Rai
|73.33
|1000
|Aerospace Engineering
|Kundan Jaiswal
|86.33
|962
|Agricultural Engineering
|Pratik Sherke
|75.67
|1000
|Architecture and Planning
|Gajender Kumar Sharma
|77
|981
|Biomedical Engineering
|Sanjeev C Achar
|54.33
|1000
|Biotechnology
|Akanksha S
|83
|1000
|Chemistry
|Himanshu Papnai
|78
|1000
|Physics
|Anurag Singh
|78.33
|1000
|Statistics
|Sinchan Snigdha Adhikary
|89.67
|1000
|Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|Ayyagari Sathya Sai Srikar
|90
|1000
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|Raja Majhi
|77
|1000
|Environmental Science and Engineering
|Gaddipati Yaswanth Babu
|77.33
|965
|Ecology and Evolution
|Dhrubojyoti Patra
|81.67
|1000
|Geomatics Engineering
|Vaibhav Sonkar
|79.33
|1000
|Geology and Geophysics (Geology)
|Jaydeep Roy
|82.33
|1000
|Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)
|Shiv Kumar Roy
|75.33
|999
|Instrumentation Engineering
|Rishabh Gupta
|82.67
|984
|Mathematics
|Suyash Srivastava
|71.33
|1000
|Mining Engineering
|Anurag Kumar Pathak
|58.33
|966
|Metallurgical Engineering
|Hrutidipan Pradhan
|81.67
|977
|Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|Prince Kumar
|55.33
|1000
|Petroleum Engineering
|Saurabh Kumar
|80.67
|955
|Production and Industrial Engineering
|Kumar Vishesh
|84.67
|1000
|Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|Meenu Munjal
|72
|1000
|Engineering Sciences (Engineering Mathematics, Fluid Mechanics, Solid Mechanics)
|Ghanshyam Girish Dhamat
|83
|989
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)
|Srijan Shashwat
|70.33
|940
|Humanities and Social Sciences (English)
|Ajay Kumar
|83
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics)
|Jesu Nazarene Roy
|77.33
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy)
|Utkarsh Rana
|58.67
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology)
|Srishti Datta
|77.67
|975
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)
|Mohammed Shefin M P
|63
|1000
|Life Sciences (Chemistry, Biochemistry, Zoology)
|Siddhant Bhardwaj
|77.33
|1000
Advertisement
Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:46 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.