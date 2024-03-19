×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

GATE 2024 Branch-Wise Toppers' List Released by IISc, Check Raw And GATE Scores of AIR-1 Holders

The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore, announced the much-awaited list of toppers for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 (GATE 2024).

Reported by: Nandini Verma
GATE 2024 Toppers' List Out
GATE 2024 Toppers' List Out | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aspirants can view the full list of candidates who clinched the coveted All India Rank (AIR) 1 on the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in/all-india-rank/ 

GATE 2024 Toppers' List with GATE scores

This year's GATE toppers boast exceptional performances across diverse engineering disciplines. Here's a glimpse of the remarkable achievers:

Test PaperName of the CandidateRaw Marks (out of 100)GATE Score (out of 1000)
Civil EngineeringDeepak87.33989
 Bhanu Pratap Singh901000
Computer Science and Information TechnologyPiyush Kumar901000
Electrical EngineeringSai Kiran Adelly771000
 Shivam771000
 Manoj Kumar Sinha771000
Mechanical EngineeringSuraj Kumar Samal84.671000
Chemical EngineeringAdarsh Rai73.331000
Aerospace EngineeringKundan Jaiswal86.33962
Agricultural EngineeringPratik Sherke75.671000
Architecture and PlanningGajender Kumar Sharma77981
Biomedical EngineeringSanjeev C Achar54.331000
BiotechnologyAkanksha S831000
ChemistryHimanshu Papnai781000
PhysicsAnurag Singh78.331000
StatisticsSinchan Snigdha Adhikary89.671000
Data Science and Artificial IntelligenceAyyagari Sathya Sai Srikar901000
Electronics and Communication EngineeringRaja Majhi771000
Environmental Science and EngineeringGaddipati Yaswanth Babu77.33965
Ecology and EvolutionDhrubojyoti Patra81.671000
Geomatics EngineeringVaibhav Sonkar79.331000
Geology and Geophysics (Geology)Jaydeep Roy82.331000
Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)Shiv Kumar Roy75.33999
Instrumentation EngineeringRishabh Gupta82.67984
MathematicsSuyash Srivastava71.331000
Mining EngineeringAnurag Kumar Pathak58.33966
Metallurgical EngineeringHrutidipan Pradhan81.67977
Naval Architecture and Marine EngineeringPrince Kumar55.331000
Petroleum EngineeringSaurabh Kumar80.67955
Production and Industrial EngineeringKumar Vishesh84.671000
Textile Engineering and Fibre ScienceMeenu Munjal721000
Engineering Sciences (Engineering Mathematics, Fluid Mechanics, Solid Mechanics)Ghanshyam Girish Dhamat83989
Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)Srijan Shashwat70.33940
Humanities and Social Sciences (English)Ajay Kumar831000
Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics)Jesu Nazarene Roy77.331000
Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy)Utkarsh Rana58.671000
Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology)Srishti Datta77.67975
Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)Mohammed Shefin M P631000
Life Sciences (Chemistry, Biochemistry, Zoology)Siddhant Bhardwaj77.331000
Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

