Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

GATE 2024 Topper List: Toppers' Name With All India Rank 1 And Their GATE Scores Shortly

GATE Result 2024 shortly. List of GATE 2024 toppers is soon to be released by IISc Bangalore. The institution will release the list of GATE 2024 toppers shorly.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The eagerly anticipated list of GATE 2024 toppers is soon to be released by IISc Bangalore. The institution will release the list of GATE 2024 toppers on its official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in, alongside the declaration of results. As the GATE exam 2024 was conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, candidates have been anxiously awaiting the announcement of the top performers. The GATE 2024 toppers' list will be updated here soon after it is released. 

GATE 2024 Result, Cut-Off, Topper List LIVE Updates

Candidates who have secured the highest marks in their respective subjects will be honored as the toppers of GATE 2024. The GATE topper list, inclusive of marks obtained, will be published for all 30 subjects soon after the result declaration on March 16, 2024. 

GATE, which stands for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, is an examination that attracts numerous candidates each year aspiring for admission to various M.Tech courses or seeking opportunities for recruitment in PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) through GATE scores.

The GATE 2024 results will be unveiled on March 16, coinciding with the release of the scorecard. Candidates are encouraged to stay tuned to the official website for updates and further details regarding the GATE Topper List 2024 and its accompanying success stories. Check last year's topper list here.

GATE Topper List

Paper: SectionsName of TopperHighest Marks in GATEGate Highest ScoreAll India Ranks
Aerospace EngineeringJoshi Yash Kishorbhai739881
Agricultural EngineeringAnshika Rai4910001
Architecture And PlanningShreya Bhardwaj75.6710001
Biomedical EngineeringThandava Sesha Talpa Sai Sunkara6010001
BiotechnologyAishwarya K79.6710001
Chemical EngineeringRohit Bhagat Kalwar92.6710001
ChemistryAtanu Das729811
Civil EngineeringSuban Kumar Mishra83.1110001
Computer Science And Information TechnologyJayadeep Sudhakar More93.6710001
Ecology And EvolutionKarthik Thrikkadeeri84.3310001
Electrical EngineeringBhanwar Singh Choudhary6610001
Electronics And Communication EngineeringSiddharth Sabharwal9010001
Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & ThermodynamicsAnshuman83.679521
Environmental Science And EngineeringDevendra Patil & Manish Kumar Bansal64.33 (Both)953 (Both)1
Geology And Geophysics: GeophysicsShubham Banik85.6710001
Geology And Geophysics: GeologyManish Singh7410001
Geomatics EngineeringSaurav Kumar6610001
Humanities And Social Sciences: EconomicsV Gaurav83.339891
Humanities And Social Sciences: PsychologyDeepti Dilip Moar8410001
Humanities And Social Sciences: LinguisticsKeerthana Nair74.6710001
Humanities And Social Sciences: PhilosophySreeram K N72.6710001
Humanities And Social Sciences: SociologyTejasvi Kamboj739431
Humanities And Social Sciences: EnglishSayantan Pahari84.3310001
Instrumentation EngineeringAkash Srivastava78.339681
Life Sciences: Biochemistry & BotanyAdvita Sharma73.3310001
MathematicsSuvendu Kar50.339411
Mechanical EngineeringAryan Choudhary90.6710001
Metallurgical EngineeringAshutosh Kumar Yadav85.679731
Mining EngineeringUdit Jaiswal63.339731
Naval Architecture And Marine EngineeringShivam Ranjan6010001
Petroleum EngineeringMahammadtaukir Alauddinbhai Karigar74.679631
PhysicsArunendra Kumar Verma7510001
Production And Industrial EngineeringSh Gowtham Gudimella87.339381
StatisticsNikhilesh Rajaraman73.6710001
Textile Engineering And Fibre ScienceAmit Kumar Pandey6610001
Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

