Advertisement

The eagerly anticipated list of GATE 2024 toppers is soon to be released by IISc Bangalore. The institution will release the list of GATE 2024 toppers on its official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in, alongside the declaration of results. As the GATE exam 2024 was conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, candidates have been anxiously awaiting the announcement of the top performers. The GATE 2024 toppers' list will be updated here soon after it is released.

GATE 2024 Result, Cut-Off, Topper List LIVE Updates

Advertisement

Candidates who have secured the highest marks in their respective subjects will be honored as the toppers of GATE 2024. The GATE topper list, inclusive of marks obtained, will be published for all 30 subjects soon after the result declaration on March 16, 2024.

GATE, which stands for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, is an examination that attracts numerous candidates each year aspiring for admission to various M.Tech courses or seeking opportunities for recruitment in PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) through GATE scores.

Advertisement

The GATE 2024 results will be unveiled on March 16, coinciding with the release of the scorecard. Candidates are encouraged to stay tuned to the official website for updates and further details regarding the GATE Topper List 2024 and its accompanying success stories. Check last year's topper list here.

GATE Topper List

Paper: Sections Name of Topper Highest Marks in GATE Gate Highest Score All India Ranks Aerospace Engineering Joshi Yash Kishorbhai 73 988 1 Agricultural Engineering Anshika Rai 49 1000 1 Architecture And Planning Shreya Bhardwaj 75.67 1000 1 Biomedical Engineering Thandava Sesha Talpa Sai Sunkara 60 1000 1 Biotechnology Aishwarya K 79.67 1000 1 Chemical Engineering Rohit Bhagat Kalwar 92.67 1000 1 Chemistry Atanu Das 72 981 1 Civil Engineering Suban Kumar Mishra 83.11 1000 1 Computer Science And Information Technology Jayadeep Sudhakar More 93.67 1000 1 Ecology And Evolution Karthik Thrikkadeeri 84.33 1000 1 Electrical Engineering Bhanwar Singh Choudhary 66 1000 1 Electronics And Communication Engineering Siddharth Sabharwal 90 1000 1 Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics Anshuman 83.67 952 1 Environmental Science And Engineering Devendra Patil & Manish Kumar Bansal 64.33 (Both) 953 (Both) 1 Geology And Geophysics: Geophysics Shubham Banik 85.67 1000 1 Geology And Geophysics: Geology Manish Singh 74 1000 1 Geomatics Engineering Saurav Kumar 66 1000 1 Humanities And Social Sciences: Economics V Gaurav 83.33 989 1 Humanities And Social Sciences: Psychology Deepti Dilip Moar 84 1000 1 Humanities And Social Sciences: Linguistics Keerthana Nair 74.67 1000 1 Humanities And Social Sciences: Philosophy Sreeram K N 72.67 1000 1 Humanities And Social Sciences: Sociology Tejasvi Kamboj 73 943 1 Humanities And Social Sciences: English Sayantan Pahari 84.33 1000 1 Instrumentation Engineering Akash Srivastava 78.33 968 1 Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany Advita Sharma 73.33 1000 1 Mathematics Suvendu Kar 50.33 941 1 Mechanical Engineering Aryan Choudhary 90.67 1000 1 Metallurgical Engineering Ashutosh Kumar Yadav 85.67 973 1 Mining Engineering Udit Jaiswal 63.33 973 1 Naval Architecture And Marine Engineering Shivam Ranjan 60 1000 1 Petroleum Engineering Mahammadtaukir Alauddinbhai Karigar 74.67 963 1 Physics Arunendra Kumar Verma 75 1000 1 Production And Industrial Engineering Sh Gowtham Gudimella 87.33 938 1 Statistics Nikhilesh Rajaraman 73.67 1000 1 Textile Engineering And Fibre Science Amit Kumar Pandey 66 1000 1