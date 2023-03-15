Last Updated:

GATE Result 2023 Date And Time Announced; Results, Final Answer Key Releasing Tomorrow

GATE Result 2023 date and time announced. IIT Kanpur will declare GATE 2023 results on March 16 after 4 pm. See how to download GATE Result and final answer key

Written By
Nandini Verma
GATE Result

Image: Shutterstock


GATE 2023 Result Date and Time: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 results will be declared tomorrow, March 16, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The GATE results 2023 will be declared after 4 pm on March 16 in the candidates portal on the official website of GATE 2023. All those candidates who have appeared in the exam will be able to check the GATE results by visiting the official website of IIT Kanpur- gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE Results

The GATE scorecard will be available for download from March 21, 2023. Candidates must note that they would have to enter their enrollment ID and password OR an email ID and password to log in and check their results. The GATE 2023 was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The candidates' response sheet was released on February 15. The GATE answer key was released on February 21. Candidates were asked to challenge the answer key if required by February 25. IIT Kanpur will consider the valid challenges and release a revised and final answer key of the exam based on which the results will be prepared. 

Here's how to download Gate 2023 Result

  • Step 1: To download the GATE 2023 Result candidates need to visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Candidates Portal tab
  • Step 3: Key in the login credentials such as enrollment ID and password
  • Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button
  • Step 5: Your GATE Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Here's how to download Gate Answer Key 2023

  • Step 1: To download GATE Final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Log in using your Gate 2022 enrollment ID and password or your email address and password on candidates' portal
  • Step 3: After logging in, click on the tab to download the GATE final answer keys.
  • Step 4: Download the answer key and use the response sheet to calculate the probable score
