The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is organized at a national level through a collaboration between the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE is administered as a computer-based test (CBT) and assesses the comprehensive understanding of candidates across various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, and Architecture, as well as both undergraduate and post-graduate level subjects in Humanities and Science. GATE 2024 comprised 30 test papers spread out over four days. The examination for GATE 2024 took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, across several cities in India. However, GATE 2024 was not conducted in centers outside India.