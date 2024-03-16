Updated March 16th, 2024 at 10:00 IST
GATE Results 2024 LIVE Updates: IISc To Declare GATE 2024 Rank List, Cut-Off, Topper List Shortly
GATE 2024 Result LIVE Updates: IISc Bangalore will declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Results 2024 today. Here's how to check GATE 2024 rank list, cut-off, topper list at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
10: 00 IST, March 16th 2024
In GATE 2024, certain test papers may undergo multiple sessions. To address potential differences in difficulty levels across these sessions, appropriate normalization procedures are implemented. This normalization process operates under the premise that, in multi-session GATE papers, candidate abilities are uniformly distributed across sessions. This assumption is justified due to the large number of candidates participating in multi-session papers and the random allocation of candidates to sessions. Additionally, the allocation of candidates across sessions in multi-session papers ensures comparability in the number of candidates per session.
9: 58 IST, March 16th 2024
Following the assessment of answers, the candidate's actual (raw) marks will be utilized in computing the GATE score. In the case of multi-session test papers, raw marks from different sessions will be standardized to obtain normalized marks for that specific paper. Consequently, whether raw marks (for single session papers) or normalized marks (for multi-session papers) will be employed in computing the GATE score, adhering to the qualifying marks.
9: 40 IST, March 16th 2024
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is organized at a national level through a collaboration between the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE is administered as a computer-based test (CBT) and assesses the comprehensive understanding of candidates across various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, and Architecture, as well as both undergraduate and post-graduate level subjects in Humanities and Science. GATE 2024 comprised 30 test papers spread out over four days. The examination for GATE 2024 took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, across several cities in India. However, GATE 2024 was not conducted in centers outside India.
9: 38 IST, March 16th 2024
There was a total of 30 test papers. GATE 2024 test papers were in English and entirely of the objective type. The types of questions included Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. In MCQs, only one out of four options was correct. In MSQs, one or more than one out of four options was/were correct; and for NAT questions, the answer had to be keyed in using a virtual keypad. The candidates had to use only the on-screen virtual calculator provided for their calculations. GATE 2024 had a new test paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.
9: 36 IST, March 16th 2024
GATE 2024 scorecard will be released on March 23. Candidates will be able to download their GATE Scorecards 2024 from the official website- gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
9: 36 IST, March 16th 2024
GATE 2024 was conducted by IISc Bangalore on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The exams were held in two sessions- morning and afternoon in computer-based test mode.
9: 27 IST, March 16th 2024
IISc had earlier alerted the candidates regarding the scam and phishing emails about GATE coming from some of the accounts. “Beware of scam and phishing emails about GATE coming from these emails,” IISc tweeted.
Beware of scam and phishing emails about GATE coming from these emails. pic.twitter.com/LSdIagPZK5
— GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) March 4, 2024
9: 22 IST, March 16th 2024
IISc on Friday, March 15, released the GATE 2024 final answer key for all papers. Candidates can check it online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
9: 13 IST, March 16th 2024
GATE 2024 Results will be declared on March 16. Candidates can expect their results by evening today.
9: 12 IST, March 16th 2024
GATE 2024 Results can be checked by following the steps given below:
Visit the official website-gate2024.iisc.ac.in
Click on GATE 2024 Result Link
Key in your login credentials and submit
Your GATE Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its printout.
9: 07 IST, March 16th 2024
IISc Bangalore will declare GATE Results 2024 today. The results will be available at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
Published March 16th, 2024 at 09:15 IST
