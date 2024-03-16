Advertisement

The eagerly awaited GATE Results 2024 are scheduled to be declared today, March 16. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 will be able to check their results on the official website of IISc Bangalore at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The GATE 2024 examination, held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, was administered by IISc Bangalore.

GATE Result 2024 Date: March 16

Advertisement

GATE 2024 Result Time: Expected after 6 pm

GATE 2024 Scorecard Release: March 23

Advertisement

GATE 2024 Result Website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Earlier, IISc Bangalore had released the final answer keys for GATE 2024 on March 15, 2024. Candidates were provided access to the master question paper and final answer keys through a link shared on the official website. The provisional answer key for GATE 2024 was initially released on February 19, 2024.

Advertisement

How to check GATE 2024 Results

1. Visit the official website designated for GATE 2024 results.

2. Navigate to the result section or login page.

3. Enter the required credentials, such as enrollment ID and password.

4. Click on the designated link to access the GATE 2024 results.

5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Candidates can download and print their GATE 2024 scorecards for future reference.

Advertisement

Candidates eagerly awaiting their GATE 2024 results are advised to stay updated with the official announcements on the designated website.