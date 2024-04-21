Advertisement

Panaji: Girls have outshone boys in the Class 12 exam of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the results of which were declared on Sunday, an official said. Releasing the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 12), Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye told reporters that 17,511 students had taken the examination of which 14,884 passed, registering a passing percentage of nearly 85.

Compared to last year, he said, the passing percentage has dropped by about 10 points. “The 2023 HSSC examination had seen 95.46 per cent of the students clearing it,” he said.



Shetye said 81.59 per cent of male students and 88.06 per cent of girls have passed the exam.

“In the Arts stream, 86.33 per cent of students have passed, Commerce 90.78 per cent, Science 82.41 per cent and Vocational 76.45 per cent,” he said.



The official said that 2,980 students availed the benefit of the sports merit marks. Of these students, 180 passed the exam with the help of sports merit marks.

The Goa Board had conducted the exam between February 28 and March 18 across 20 examination centres, he added.