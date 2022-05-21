Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: As scheduled, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the inter or Goa HSSC Result 2022 on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Board informed through a notice on May 20 that the result will be released on May 21 at 5 pm. Registered candidates who took the GBSHE class 12 exam can check their inter results now. It has been uploaded on the official website - gbshse.info and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check the Goa board result has also been attached.



A total of 8861 boys candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 8033 candidates have passed the examination. The total pass percentage of the boys candidates is 90.66%. This year girls 9251 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 8750 passed. The overall pass rate for female candidates is 94.58%

Goa Board HSSC Results 2022 released are for the Goa Term 2 or April exams. The registered students took the exams between April 5 and April 23, 2022, in offline mode. For checking the scores, students should be ready with their roll numbers and other login details. The Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on May 24, 2022, at 9 am.

Goa Board 12th Result 2022: List of official websites

results.gbshsegoa.net www.gbshse.info results.gov.in

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to check class 12 result

Step 1: Registered students who took the exam, should go to the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education website gbshse.info to check the results

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 (Marks) link available

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required login details in the required boxes

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the Goa Board HSSC Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

Goa Board inter result 2022: Overview

This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa Class 12 board examination out of which 8,925 are male candidates and 9,276 are female candidates. The Class 12 board exams in the state were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC or class 12th examination was held in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state.