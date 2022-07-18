Goa GCET Results 2022 Declared; Here's How To Download Result PDF

Goa GCET Results 2022: The directorate of Technical Education, DTE Goa has released the result for Goa Common Entrance Test, GCET Results 2022. Goa GCET result released on July 18 can be checked on the official website. All the candidates who took the exam can now check their results by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates will not have to enter any credentials to check their results.

Reports suggest that over 3000 students took the exam. GCET 2022 exam was held on July 11 and 12, 2022. The exam was conducted in 16 centres across the state. To know more about the result, candidates are advised to go to the official website dte.goa.gov.in.

GCET Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download scorecards

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of DTE Goa Common Entrance Test - dte.goa.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'GCET Results 2022.'

Step 3: Candidates will then have to click on the link which reads, 'Click to download GCET 2022 Results.'

Step 4: Another page would open with the PDF file of roll numbers.

Step 5: Students should scroll through the list to find their roll number among qualified candidates.

Step 6: Candidates can also take its printout for future reference

Click on this link to check result

The result PDF has details like roll number, marks secured in Physics, Chemistry and Physics. With Goa GCET Results 2022 declared, merit list for counselling is also expected to be out within a week. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their GCT Results 2022 score cards with them, whenever it's available. This result would then come in handy while applying for admissions. Students are reminded that GCET Results 2022 are used only for admissions to engineering and pharmacy degree programme seats in the state.