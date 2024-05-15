Advertisement

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare the much-awaited Goa SSC result on May 15, 2024, at 5:30 pm through a press conference. Students eager to access their GBSHSE SSC result can do so by entering their seat number on the result login window, which will be available on the official website, gbshse.in.

The Goa board exams for the academic year 2024 were conducted from April 1 to April 23, 2024. Following the announcement of the results, students will be able to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools, which will encompass essential details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

Steps to Check GBSHSE SSC Result 2024:

For the convenience of students, here are the simple steps to check the Goa board Class 10 result 2024:

Visit the official website: gbshse.in. Navigate to the recent announcements section. Click on the 'Goa Board 10th Result 2024' link. Input the seat number, school index, and date of birth. Complete the captcha verification and click on ‘Get Result’. The Goa Board SSC result 2024 will then be displayed on the screen. Download the GBSHSE SSC result 2024 and retain it for future reference.

How to check Goa SSC Result via SMS

Type an SMS in the format: RESULT<space> ROLLNO GOA10

Send it to either 56263 or 5676750.