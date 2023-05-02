GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download GSEB Result Booklet

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Gujarat 12th Science Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the class 12 Science stream results today. As scheduled, the GSEB HSC Science results were announced at 9 am on May 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online. A list of websites to check the GSEB Class 12 result has been given. A direct link to check the results is also attached here.
In order to download the GSEB class 12 scorecards, candidates will have to log in using their seat numbers. GSEB Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 14 to 25 for Science and General streams. Around 1.07 lakh students got themselves registered and appeared for Class 12 Science stream exams in the state this year.
Candidates must note that GSEB has not yet announced the dates for releasing the HSC Results for General streams and other streams. Last year, HSC Science result was declared on May 12 and HSC general stream results were out on June 6, 2022. Students can expect their general stream results by the end of May.