GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download GSEB Result Booklet

Gujarat 12th Science Result 2023:  Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the class 12 Science stream results today. Direct link here.

Nandini Verma
GSEB Class 12 science result

Image: PTI


Gujarat 12th Science Result 2023:  Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the class 12 Science stream results today. As scheduled, the GSEB HSC Science results were announced at 9 am on May 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online. A list of websites to check the GSEB Class 12 result has been given. A direct link to check the results is also attached here. 

Direct link to check GSEB HSC Science Results 2023

Where to check GSEB Class 12 Science Results 2023

  1. gseb.org
  2. gsebeservice.com
  3. gujarat.indiaresults.com/gseb

In order to download the GSEB class 12 scorecards, candidates will have to log in using their seat numbers. GSEB Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 14 to 25 for Science and General streams. Around 1.07 lakh students got themselves registered and appeared for Class 12 Science stream exams in the state this year. 

How to check GSEB HSC Science Results 2023

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website gseb.org
  • Step 2: HSC Science result log in page will open. Enter your seat number and submit to view your result
  • Step 5: Post submitting, the GSEB HSC science result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 6: Download the page and take its printout for future reference

 

GSEB HSC General Stream Results 2023

Candidates must note that GSEB has not yet announced the dates for releasing the HSC Results for General streams and other streams. Last year, HSC Science result was declared on May 12 and HSC general stream results were out on June 6, 2022. Students can expect their general stream results by the end of May. 

