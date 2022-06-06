GSEB SSC Result 2022 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Gujarat Board Class 10 Result

GSEB SSC Result 2022: As scheduled, the Gujarat board has released the SSC or class 10 result on Monday, June 6, 2022. The result has been released at 8 am today. Since the result has been released, registered candidates who took the exam can download their result now. It has been uploaded on the official websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The Gujarat 10th board exams were conducted in the months of March and April 2022. To pass the GSEB SSC 2022 exam, candidates will have to secure a minimum grade D in every subject. Those who get an E grade will have to appear for the GSEB 10th supplementary exams. Students who score below this are termed as failed. The date for conducting the supplementary exam has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

List of websites to check Gujarat Board SSC results 2022

gseb.org gsebeservice.com result.gseb.org website.gsb.org Indiaresults.in examresults.net

GSEB 10th Result 2022: How to check Gujarat Board SSC result

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website- gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the 'GSEB SSC result 2022' link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number.

Step 4: Post submitting the same, GSEB SSC result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates should go through the same, make sure to verify the details

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download result

Gujarat Board SSC Result Grading System

A1 Grade: 90 percent marks and above

A Grade: 80 - 90 percent marks

B Grade: 70 - 80 percent marks

D Grade: Less than 40 percent marks

GSEB Class 10 result: List of important dates