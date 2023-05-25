Last Updated:

GSEB SSC Results 2023 Out: 64.62% Pass; How To Check Gujarat Class 10 Result On Whatsapp

GSEB SSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board of Secondary Education (GSEB) has declared the Gujarat Board class 10th or SSC results 2023 on May 25. Here's direct link.

Nandini Verma
gseb ssc results 2023

Image: PTI


GSEB SSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board of Secondary Education (GSEB) has declared the Gujarat Board class 10th or SSC results 2023 on May 25. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Board exam can check their results online. The GSEB SSC Results 2023 are available on the official website- gseb.org. 

This year a total of 734898 candidates appeared for the GSEB SSC exam out of which 474893 candidates passed. This year, the overall pass percentage is 64.62%. The pass percent recorded a dip this year. In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 65.18%.

How to check GSEB SSC Result on Whatsapp

Candidates can also get their GSEB Results on Whatsapp. To get their scores on Whatsapp, they will have to send their board exam seat numbers to 6357300971.

Direct link to check GSEB SSC Result 2023

How to check GSEB SSC Results 2023

  • Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab.
  • Now, open the GSEB SSC 2023 result link
  • Key in the required information to login.
  • Your GSEB SSC result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

 

