The State Examination Board Gujarat has made a significant announcement for students who appeared for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2024 for Class 8 exam. The answer key for the Gujarat NMMS 2024 exam is now available for download on the official website, sebexam.org.

To download the Gujarat NMMS answer key 2024, students need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. This key resource allows candidates to calculate their probable scores in the exam, which took place on April 7, 2024, across various exam centers in the state.

Objection Window for Gujarat NMMS Answer Key 2024:

The Gujarat NMMS provisional answer key is subject to objection. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key until April 22. According to the official notification, candidates must fill out the prescribed form with all necessary details and email it to the State Examination Board at sebg.query@gmail.com.

If multiple questions need to be contested, each question should be presented on a separate sheet. Only candidates who appeared for the scholarship examination are eligible to raise objections against the Gujarat NMMS answer key.

Following the review of objections, the board will release the final answer key for Gujarat NMMS 2024. The Gujarat NMMS result 2024 will be based on the solutions provided in the final answer key.

Stay updated with the latest developments regarding the Gujarat NMMS 2024 examination by visiting the official website of the State Examination Board Gujarat.