Haryana Board Result 2022 Live Updates: BSEH 12th Result Declared, Check Here

Haryana Board Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 12 results has been declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today, June 15. BSEH 12th result is available on official websites. 87.08% students have qualified in the exam.

Written By
Amrit Burman
HBSE 12th Result 2022

Image: PTI

18:05 IST, June 15th 2022
HBSE class 12th result: 87.08% over all pass percent

BOYS : 83.96 pass percent

GIRLS: 90.51 pass percent

17:57 IST, June 15th 2022
HBSE result 2022: Stream vise pass percent

Arts pass percent: 73.45%

Science pass percent: 64.29%

Commerce pass percent: 61.54%

17:57 IST, June 15th 2022
HBSE 12th Result announced at a press conference

The Board President Prof. (Dr.) Jagbir Singh and Board Secretary Shri Krishna Kumar announced the results at a press conference.

17:31 IST, June 15th 2022
BSEH 12th Result: Official website down, link not opening

The BSEH Class 12 result 2022 link is not opening at bseh.org.in.

17:16 IST, June 15th 2022
HBSE 12th Result 2022: Direct link activated

The direct link to check HBSE 12th Result has been activated by the Haryana Board. Click here to access the Haryana Board 12th Result 2022

17:16 IST, June 15th 2022
HBSE 12th Result: Dadari records highest pass percentage this year

As per the official information, Dadari has the highest pass percentage this year with 90.85 per cent followed by Rewari  - 90.30% and Panipat - 90.21%

16:49 IST, June 15th 2022
HBSE 12th Toppers List
  1. Kajal - 498
  2. Muskan - 496
  3. Shakshi - 496
  4. Shruti - 495
  5. Punam - 495
15:10 IST, June 15th 2022
BSEH 12th results: 87.08% students pass

This year, a total of 2.13 lakh (2,13,949) students have passed in the BSEH Class 12 exam successfully out of 2.45 lakh (2,45,685) students who had appeared in exam. The pass percentage is 87.08.

15:08 IST, June 15th 2022
Haryana Board 12th results declared

BSEH has declared Haryana Board class 12 results today

14:07 IST, June 15th 2022
HBSE 12th Result 2022: Last year 100 per cent of students qualified in the Class 10 Exams

Last year, the Board did not hold the HBSE Examination owing to the COVID pandemic, and 100 per cent of students qualified in the Class 10 Exams.

13:53 IST, June 15th 2022
HBSE 12th Result 2022: Students to get grades along with marks

Students will also be provided grades along with their marks. To get an A+ rank, students need to obtain more than 90 marks in the subject.

13:45 IST, June 15th 2022
HBSE 12th Result to be released at 2 pm

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani is set to declared the result for class 12 today at 2:30 pm via a press conference.

13:19 IST, June 15th 2022
Haryana Board Exam Result 2022: Number of students appeared in the exam

This year, around 2.61 lakh students appeared in the Haryana Board 12th exam. The BSEH Class 12th exams were held between March 30 and April 27, 2022. 

13:15 IST, June 15th 2022
Haryana Board Result 2022: Here's how to check BSEH 12th result 2022
  • Step 1: To check the HBSE Result candidates need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in result 2022.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the " Haryana board Class 12th result 2022 " link.
  • Step 3: The HBSE board 12th result 2022 window will appear on your screen.
  • Step 4: Enter required details like roll number or name as mentioned on the admit card
  • Step 5: Fill the given captcha.
  • Step 6: Click on the ‘Find result’.
  • Step 7: HBSE Class 12th result 2022 Haryana board will appear on your screen.
13:15 IST, June 15th 2022
Haryana Board Class 12 results | Here's how to check HBSE 12th Result via SMS

To check the Haryana Board Class 12 results 2022 through SMS, type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

13:15 IST, June 15th 2022
BSEH Results 2022 | Here's list of websites to check HBSE Class 12 result 2022
  • bseh.org.in
  • bsehexam2017.in
  • bsehexam.org
13:15 IST, June 15th 2022
HBSE 12th Result: Credentials required to check Haryana Board Result

Students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result.

13:15 IST, June 15th 2022
Harayana Board Class 12th Result today

The Haryana Board Class 12 results will be declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today, June 15. Students can download the HBSE 12th result 2022 by visiting the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in.

