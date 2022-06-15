Quick links:
BOYS : 83.96 pass percent
GIRLS: 90.51 pass percent
Arts pass percent: 73.45%
Science pass percent: 64.29%
Commerce pass percent: 61.54%
The Board President Prof. (Dr.) Jagbir Singh and Board Secretary Shri Krishna Kumar announced the results at a press conference.
The BSEH Class 12 result 2022 link is not opening at bseh.org.in.
The direct link to check HBSE 12th Result has been activated by the Haryana Board. Click here to access the Haryana Board 12th Result 2022
As per the official information, Dadari has the highest pass percentage this year with 90.85 per cent followed by Rewari - 90.30% and Panipat - 90.21%
This year, a total of 2.13 lakh (2,13,949) students have passed in the BSEH Class 12 exam successfully out of 2.45 lakh (2,45,685) students who had appeared in exam. The pass percentage is 87.08.
BSEH has declared Haryana Board class 12 results today
Last year, the Board did not hold the HBSE Examination owing to the COVID pandemic, and 100 per cent of students qualified in the Class 10 Exams.
Students will also be provided grades along with their marks. To get an A+ rank, students need to obtain more than 90 marks in the subject.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani is set to declared the result for class 12 today at 2:30 pm via a press conference.
This year, around 2.61 lakh students appeared in the Haryana Board 12th exam. The BSEH Class 12th exams were held between March 30 and April 27, 2022.
To check the Haryana Board Class 12 results 2022 through SMS, type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.
Students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result.
The Haryana Board Class 12 results will be declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today, June 15. Students can download the HBSE 12th result 2022 by visiting the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in.