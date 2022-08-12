HBSE Compartment Exam Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

HBSE Compartment Exam Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Secondary Class 10 and Senior Secondary 12th compartment exam results 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the BSEH 10th and 12th examinations can check their HBSE 10th and 12th results by visiting the official website - bseh.org.in. The compartment examination for classes 10 and 12 was held on a single day on July 31.

This compartment examination was held for students who failed to secure pass marks in the main examination. Earlier, the Haryana Board released the admit card on July 21, 2022, and students were given the option to correct mistakes in the admit card till July 26, 2022, and the examination was held on July 31. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the HBSE Compartment Exam Result 2022.

HBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Here's how to check HBSE Compartment Exam Result

Step 1: To check HBSE Class 10 and 12 results, candidates need to visit the official website of HBSE, which is www.bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the option that reads, "Secondary/Sr Secondary (Academic) Exam Result for July 2022 One-Day Exam". Class 10 students need to click on "Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Examination July 2022 One Day Exam Result."

Step 3: Automatically, a new tab/page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates need to enter their roll number and the required details.

Step 5: Then, click on the Submit Button option.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen with all the necessary information.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: Keep visiting the official website for fresh updates.

Direct Link

Here's direct link to check Secondary/Sr Secondary (Academic) Exam Result for July 2022 One-Day Exam - CLICK HERE

Here's direct link to check Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Examination July 2022 One Day Exam Result - CLICK HERE

Image: PTI/ Representative